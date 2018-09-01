my assignment was not accepted

06mirzc I made the task of this game, but 20 hours after it was not accepted, all my efforts went to waste

MrKerb I would contact support with screenshots of your game acheivements and the task you wanted to complete. Would be better then asking on Forum.

jdross1971 I did contact support and they claim it is a partner to blame. Yet won’t name the partner to let you get it straightened out. An IGN writer has started a boycott of all games by IGG studios till

jdross1971 It is fixed or removed from the offer walls.

yugesh111 why is is happening?





SamirChad yeah, that game have a problem

Tyroo tooo same





Merisor contact the support , you had to be a new user to get the gems , so just make sure you never played before and you did everything else right.

rubenruben286 ce frumos este lord mobile





abdullah_arshad Been having the same problem. Contacted support, hopefully they do something about it

BlueAnubis Well i got the gems spent them in guessing game sadly but got them

karish2001 hopefully i get gems from this task.

jana04 Did you recieve the gems?