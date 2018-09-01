merilandgarnet
my assignment was not accepted

06mirzc avatar

06mirzc

September 1, 2018 at 02:51 PM

I made the task of this game, but 20 hours after it was not accepted, all my efforts went to waste
MrKerb avatar

MrKerb

September 1, 2018 at 05:55 PM

I would contact support with screenshots of your game acheivements and the task you wanted to complete. Would be better then asking on Forum.
jdross1971 avatar

jdross1971

September 6, 2018 at 03:09 AM

I did contact support and they claim it is a partner to blame. Yet won’t name the partner to let you get it straightened out. An IGN writer has started a boycott of all games by IGG studios till
jdross1971 avatar

jdross1971

September 6, 2018 at 03:10 AM

It is fixed or removed from the offer walls.
yugesh111 avatar

yugesh111

September 11, 2018 at 06:23 PM

why is is happening?

SamirChad avatar

SamirChad

September 13, 2018 at 10:51 AM

yeah, that game have a problem
Tyroo avatar

Tyroo

September 25, 2018 at 04:52 PM

tooo same

Merisor avatar

Merisor

September 26, 2018 at 01:41 PM

contact the support , you had to be a new user to get the gems , so just make sure you never played before and you did everything else right.
rubenruben286 avatar

rubenruben286

October 11, 2018 at 11:29 PM

ce frumos este lord mobile

abdullah_arshad avatar

abdullah_arshad

October 16, 2018 at 07:35 AM

Been having the same problem. Contacted support, hopefully they do something about it
BlueAnubis avatar

BlueAnubis

January 5, 2019 at 01:26 AM

Well i got the gems spent them in guessing game sadly but got them
karish2001 avatar

karish2001

January 6, 2019 at 06:50 AM

hopefully i get gems from this task.
jana04 avatar

jana04

January 26, 2019 at 11:53 PM

Did you recieve the gems?
josephine_linnea avatar

josephine_linnea

July 22, 2024 at 12:11 PM

