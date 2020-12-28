You are using multiple accounts? Other than that, you need to reach level 6 on your account to be able to send SG to other user

Vatuu23

If you are using multiple accounts you will be banned when you transfer the SG.

I recomand you to conect with another ip but not VPN to the second account than transfer the SG. (you can make hotspot from your phone if you can, to change the ip).

And yes, for sending SG you needto have lvl 6.