mage rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon114514: ok
novice rank icon😂😂😂: ...
novice rank iconkpwa_: Added you on discord
novice rank icon192257208: Hahaha
novice rank icon114514: This is my XBOX username
novice rank icon114514: FilthyBug142331
novice rank icon114514: Add me on Xbox
novice rank icon114514: Doomed, no telegram
novice rank iconkpwa_: My username
novice rank iconkpwa_: @kpwa233
novice rank iconkpwa_: Add me on telegram
novice rank iconkpwa_: My Discord has a problem
novice rank iconluckingchild: 666
novice rank icon929413169: 11
novice rank icon114514: ok
novice rank iconkpwa_: I logged out of Discord, wait a moment
novice rank icon114514: @kpwa_
novice rank icon114514: @kpwa_
apprentice rank iconbuffighter144: Yo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon114514: This is my Discord name
novice rank icon114514: exquisite_moose_24575
novice rank icon114514: No Q, do you have discord?
novice rank iconkpwa_: Add me on Q
novice rank iconkpwa_: 3813820965
novice rank icon114514: discord private chat
novice rank iconTraveler114514: More than 100 people watching (
novice rank icon114514: ok
novice rank iconluckingchild: Don't use nodes randomly
novice rank icon114514: @kpwa_
novice rank icon114514: v2ray or clash node
novice rank iconluckingchild: wtf
novice rank icon114514: Send it out in base64, please
novice rank iconluckingchild: 666
novice rank iconTraveler114514: I built them myself ()
novice rank iconTraveler114514: eee
novice rank iconkpwa_: I have a node that can be accessed
novice rank icon114514: Where to find a clean tz
novice rank iconkpwa_: A cleaner tz is fine
novice rank icon114514: What is a tun virtual network card
novice rank iconluckingchild: No problem with 114514?
novice rank iconTraveler114514: It should be possible to enable the Tun virtual network card, right?
novice rank icon929413169: Pure VPN
novice rank iconluckingchild: No ladder works
novice rank iconluckingchild: Useless, unless you can connect directly
novice rank icon114514: How do I open primesurveys? Please give a swift and thorough explanation.
novice rank icon929413169: ()
novice rank iconhanzemo: Your identity outside is always given by yourself ()
novice rank icon114514: student
What do I do if Clash Royale gets stuck on updating?

MageKnight91 avatar

MageKnight91

August 24, 2025 at 02:14 AM

Check your internet connection first and switch between WiFi or mobile data to test stability.
Quick42050 avatar

Quick42050

August 24, 2025 at 04:42 AM

Sometimes the app store or Google Play server causes the hang, so try clearing your cache or reinstalling.
StormS_er avatar

StormS_er

August 24, 2025 at 10:44 AM

Force closing and relaunching the app often triggers the update properly if it stalls.
Sn1p3r9994 avatar

Sn1p3r9994

August 24, 2025 at 08:56 PM

Make sure you have enough storage space; updates often fail silently if the device is full.
EpicG_icGod avatar

EpicG_icGod

August 25, 2025 at 01:22 PM

On iOS you may need to restart the App Store app or even restart the phone to kick the download.
QuickKi_ avatar

QuickKi_

August 26, 2025 at 11:52 AM

On Android clearing both the Play Store and Play Services cache helps in many cases.
LunaJet44 avatar

LunaJet44

August 26, 2025 at 09:25 PM

If none of that works, check Supercell’s server status via their Twitter or forums.
Sn1p3r99 avatar

Sn1p3r99

August 27, 2025 at 11:19 PM

Often an update may be region-locked and require a VPN to download temporarily.

