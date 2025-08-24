What do I do if Clash Royale gets stuck on updating?

MageKnight91 Check your internet connection first and switch between WiFi or mobile data to test stability.

Quick42050 Sometimes the app store or Google Play server causes the hang, so try clearing your cache or reinstalling.

StormS_er Force closing and relaunching the app often triggers the update properly if it stalls.

Sn1p3r9994 Make sure you have enough storage space; updates often fail silently if the device is full.

EpicG_icGod On iOS you may need to restart the App Store app or even restart the phone to kick the download.

QuickKi_ On Android clearing both the Play Store and Play Services cache helps in many cases.

LunaJet44 If none of that works, check Supercell’s server status via their Twitter or forums.