Is there anyone having problem opening Gamehag on Android?

My app won't open properly and it seems impossible to connect to the server, which leaves almost all the interface blank. I am wondering if other Android users are experiencing the same issue.Do anyone know how to deal with it? Many thanks.
try to clear the apps's cash and data from the app sections of your system and then open it
silip yeniden yükle bi fikir.
I no have problem to open i can use the app without problems
if ive comleted a task and i want to send screenshot on android im pressing get but it doesnt work
Yes it keeps loading forever
You got that problem, but i got another problem with the app zone that is i can play videos but i cant receive SG from it, that was my only way to earn SG on this site :(
yes i have the same problem is says |ERR_CONETSION_REFUSIED