Is there anyone having problem opening Gamehag on Android?

gomoyuke My app won't open properly and it seems impossible to connect to the server, which leaves almost all the interface blank. I am wondering if other Android users are experiencing the same issue.Do anyone know how to deal with it? Many thanks.

skybrf try to clear the apps's cash and data from the app sections of your system and then open it





suleyman_lmez silip yeniden yükle bi fikir.

Dr4gleX I no have problem to open i can use the app without problems



ioan_alexandrov if ive comleted a task and i want to send screenshot on android im pressing get but it doesnt work

lunoxxx nah im on here right now

lormageddon1 Yes it keeps loading forever

NikolaJanev You got that problem, but i got another problem with the app zone that is i can play videos but i cant receive SG from it, that was my only way to earn SG on this site :(



