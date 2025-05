Reward is being prepared for dispatch...

S1L3NTcs I got myself a $10 VISA Card and it has been "preparing for dispatch" for a week or so. It's weird because in the store it said "fast delivery, under 24 hours". I'm very disappointed. The site has been great so far except for the withdrawal process.

S1L3NTcs Is there anyone else having the same problem?

Clound12 Yeah it is always like that

Clound12 Welcome to gamehag bro

S1L3NTcs How long does it usually take?

Riangamer Idk at me it tooks 2 days idk at u

amin_nuddin I've been a week already and still dispatch

AzurePanda Same here, first it says "up to 24h" on the store page then it says "up to 72h" in the support and now they say it can take up to 30 days. Which one is it? I just want a definite date

AzurePanda Update: Just got it after 5 days

S1L3NTcs I also got it yesterday after 5 days

Salim030 Nice!

Protomas2009 I got a gift code 1.99$ and it is taking like week and longer and if it says 31 days, It is legally still possible?

ADGATEBETTER how you get robux

Daring_Dragoon I'm awaiting two random cd-keys that are "being prepared for dispatch", and it's been 4 or 5 days. I hope it doesn't take the whole 30 days, lol.

g_d My oldest "Random CD-Key" is being prepared for at least three weeks now, so...

Daring_Dragoon @g_d I don't understand why it would be necessary for the process would take that long.

derrrm what to say godnbless you

myhs I ordered a Amazon Voucher 15(!) Days ago. Today I got an email that it got refunded.

Sadly, the price for the voucher was 4199 back when I ordered it and now is 4799.

Wonder if there's just no one here anymore caring for the users, or if they did it on purpose to get the 600 extra soul gems. No matter what, doesn't look good for this site.



Daring_Dragoon Getting the rewards takes too **** long to be worth the trouble.

g_d Still waiting for those random CD-keys to be dispatched... On second thought, I'm not sure I need (or want) another Chicken Shoot Gold.

androidla it depends, sometimes it takes 30 min or whole day

Daring_Dragoon Still waiting 15+ days.