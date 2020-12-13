Game review: ATRI -My Dear Moments

Depstory
Depstory
Gem175
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
dem.pferd.heisst.horst
dem.pferd.heisst.horst
Gem323
Ява Моки
Ява Моки
Gem8
starstablemagyarul
starstablemagyarul
Gem20
Leszek9028
Leszek9028
Gem137
Fiona Maymie
Fiona Maymie
Gem2,128
مصري فلسطيني
مصري فلسطيني
Gem10
Bel Santos
Bel Santos
Gem36
Vizcarra Nalah
Vizcarra Nalah
Gem8
Ibrahim Boutaleb
Ibrahim Boutaleb
Gem16
Ява Моки
Ява Моки
Gem8
Fiona Maymie
Fiona Maymie
Gem3,080
lessard.noemie
lessard.noemie
Gem22
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem148
Andre Holbrook
Andre Holbrook
Gem546
Andre Holbrook
Andre Holbrook
Gem44
robertbrown347
robertbrown347
Gem44
Hambali Abdullah
Hambali Abdullah
Gem7
Andre Holbrook
Andre Holbrook
Gem218
Rain

Gem145

adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 5000 gems = $5, you can set to $ in your profile
novice rank iconGamer /: Is there anyone Arab or Egyptian?
novice rank iconGamer /: Greetings to you all
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem191 from the Rain.
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
novice rank iconLeszek9028: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: hey
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: hi
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
novice rank iconItalia Troller: for games
novice rank iconItalia Troller: it did not track my progress on me
novice rank iconDante: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem59 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconaehketfi: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon李濬宇: Are there any Taiwanese people?
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: u can do some surveys for a quick reward to join the rain for example then play gnome guarden casually
novice rank iconlarisa costisor: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: how can I easily earn gems?
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: hi
novice rank iconCclex Ads: heyy
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMahad: hello
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: What's up, Boboli
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: blackmarket 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i gotta get that 1 dollar dollar before l4d 2 goes off discount
AdminSwirfty: Give it some time as some offers are delayed
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: PepeHands emote (inline chat version) where is my gems is it goona take 3 days
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: morning
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: ok i have installed wps office how do i redeem ym gems now
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: are you a bot/staff member??
AdminSwirfty: If you scroll down on the earn page, you can find surveys
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem200 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

37

0/160

Back to From users forum

Game review: ATRI -My Dear Moments -

hextifaze avatar

hextifaze

December 13, 2020 at 08:53 PM

ATRI is a visual novel about a boy with a traumatic past in an apocalyptic world setting who has no will to live his life. ATRI is produced by Frontwing and Makura with both studios being very well known for their exceptional works in the visual novel industry. With many big names in the production staffs behind the game, ATRI is a visual novel that excels in both art and plot.


ATRI sets in a near future in which the world experiences an unexpected sea rise and causes most of human civilisation to be sunk under the sea including our main character, Ikaruga Natsuki's hometown. Not only does Natsuki lost his hometown, he is also has lost his mother and leg in an accident and inherited debt from his grandmother. Natsuki feels despair and has no hope left for the dying world until he meets ATRI, a humanoid robot who constantly brings brightness in to Natsuki's gloomy life.

25oJvN2mBnohDuoqbgPW1l4Jyp0Kky.jpg

Story 10/10:

The story itself is a masterpiece. Although it may present the classic theme of robots having emotions and human traits, it couldn't feel more unique. There are many plot twists in the game, some surprised me and some even makes me feel heartbroken that I went depressed for the rest of the day. Reading this has been a roller coaster of emotions for me, every line in the game felt very deep and meaningful that it is very obvious when something is being foreshadowed. But still, in the end, even coming in prepared, it still got me.

Art 10/10:

I have never seen any visual novel this beautiful before, every CG scenes are worthy of being my desktop wallpaper, the art is very high quality that it really feels that they clearly invested a lot into their art budget making the game's high price tag not questionable at all. Regardless of the apocalyptic state of the world the art still makes it beautiful anyway.

F4hV3hp8qhqtXkOsSGNUpPZjFIkQ36.jpg

Sound 10/10:

ATRI's soundtrack is very expressive, it greatly enhances the storytelling in the game, it does it job to fit the mood in every theme. Varying from its playful tone during its slice of life moments, its peaceful soothing melody when it is sad, or even intense and fast paced sounds when the situation is uneasy or in trouble. ATRI's opening is also one of the best openings I have ever heard, it really feels nostalgic for some reason.

Character 10/10:

Every character in ATRI is very unique in both characteristics and personalities. Our main character, Natsuki, has a traumatic childhood background that changes his world view entirely and causing him to be pessimistic. It is very rare to see a character disabled and pessimistic as we normally see them as being enviable and lucky all the time. ATRI's character is also very complexed, with many plot twists I have been having the wrong impression of her all the time but nevertheless, she is still lovely and adorable at the end of the day. Surprisingly, the sides character are also built very detailed, every single one of them has a different backstory of what they used to be and what they have lost during the incident.

hxkC3Ie3cB7vIBCuF310yz9aHWN75u.jpg

Enjoyment 10/10:

ATRI has made me laugh and smile at many of its wholesome and cute moments, it also has made me cry and felt depressed at shocking heart breaking scenes. I never have felt so happy merely just by reading texts and looking at pictures, nor have I felt so sad in my life. ATRI has made me able to experience both at the same time, it will always be a game that I hold dear to my heart.

Overall, I highly recommend this to everyone especially those who are new to visual novels as this kind of feels like a bridge linking anime and visual novels together providing both anime and visual novel vibes throughout the game.

0Uql6WWxkLxmnJkXvVZkFHJjexUnMm.jpg

nediyondayi avatar

nediyondayi

December 14, 2020 at 03:23 AM

LÜTFEN EXP VER YETER CANIMA TAK ETTİ
justin235648tarajos avatar

justin235648tarajos

December 14, 2020 at 03:36 AM

LÜTFEN EXP VER YETER CANIMA TAK
nagy_amira avatar

nagy_amira

December 14, 2020 at 04:37 AM

hi!!!
MaxxGamingzx avatar

MaxxGamingzx

December 14, 2020 at 10:05 AM

thats very interesting I will try it out some time :DDD
uzile avatar

uzile

December 15, 2020 at 01:03 PM

dope
yectio1 avatar

yectio1

December 15, 2020 at 01:23 PM

nice thx it was nice yaay
pitogiros76 avatar

pitogiros76

December 16, 2020 at 02:24 PM

never have felt so happy merely just by reading texts and looking at pictures
lspectrel avatar

lspectrel

December 16, 2020 at 02:38 PM

nice article

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Game review: ATRI -My Dear Moments - on From users Forum on Gamehag