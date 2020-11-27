Stats does not show up.

mop__pvprocom Wadddap, i have won 5 games but in stats on my profile it doesnot show up, what may i do?

Atlee Same for me, i don't know how to complete the quest if there's no match history or something like that

waris_ali78 How does we make it enable again?

How does we make it enable again?

