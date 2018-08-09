merilandgarnet
first impression

daimianptp

daimianptp

August 9, 2018 at 11:07 PM

Well, i've only been playing this game for one day, so my base of opinion might be a tad shortcoming, though my first impression of this game is that it probably needs a lot of work. You start the game off on a tutorial map, as with many games. However, in the case of River Combat, there is really no tutorial or help guiding you in what you must do. Even though the game has very basic controls, it would still be nice to have some more help guiding you through than "build 15 FAV's", "press enter to chat" and "hold right mouse button to scroll the map". After completing the tutorial (building the 15 vehicles, 1 other vehicle and taking over one base) you get thrown into the deep end of the pool. Again, no help at all, just a mission to complete: " conquer a base " . I thought maybe this map (as in many games) would be a lower end situation of the game, so i built up the resource gathering stations a little and decided to have a go at the base, located all across the map (which is huge). I quickly came to the conclusion this was not a starter map, as my 15 newly made fav's got instakilled by bases not even owned by players, eventhough i tried to take a safe route in between them (they shot me from half way across the screen, beyond the fog of war) So, as a conclusion of my first day of playing this game, i can not say much more about it than this: The game seems to have been made with a good idea in mind, but that it needs a lot of work to be an upper echelon game.
amin_nuddin

amin_nuddin

August 10, 2018 at 08:46 AM

What game are you talking about?
Clound12

Clound12

August 10, 2018 at 09:39 AM

I have no idea too.
williamrobloxv

williamrobloxv

February 27, 2019 at 02:41 PM

amin,same,dont understand what is he talking about
williamrobloxv

williamrobloxv

February 27, 2019 at 02:42 PM

lewlelelelelelel
deko0o0o0o0o0

deko0o0o0o0o0

April 2, 2019 at 09:23 PM

пice game grafiks good
Naail5

Naail5

June 11, 2019 at 08:44 PM

Same
saucyribs

saucyribs

July 21, 2019 at 07:52 PM

thats a WHOLE lot of text
Skorkhina

Skorkhina

October 22, 2021 at 08:08 PM

River Combat is a Strategy Game for your Browser. Here you play with navy units against real players. Not bad 3 stars!

first impression on River Combat Forum on Gamehag