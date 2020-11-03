Unable to earn SG from mini-games in the app and TV zone on the website

ghostish When I open the mini games page on the app, a message is displayed saying "Whoa friend! Enough is enough! To gain more soul gems for the mini-games you have to complete some tasks in a game or a contract". I went and did a contract (survey) and was credited for doing that but I still get the message for the mini games.



A similar message is displayed for probably 2 or 3 days now when I try to use the TV zone in the desktop browser, saying I need to complete a task to continue earning SG. When I first got the error I did a task and tried again, then did another one the next day and still couldn't get the message to go away.



Has anyone had this problem before? Can anyone suggest what I should do?



Also I should add that I was able to use the TV zone before and earn gems fine but I haven't earned any gems from the mini games at all.



123ttt i also have the problem in tv zone and mini game but not in app zone

SMAIL_dog43 PLEASE GEMS

ghostish TV zone seems to be working again for me now but the mini games still show the same message.



Super_Comrade21 Were do you find mini-games.

QoFowinoqQ K. Szerintem nagyon jó.

Sumit9500 i am finding this message on mini games only...

Debankan did you hit the daily limit brother then wait for the time to come(the time is the one at which you watched the first ad today)

so if you watched the first ad today at 11 am the comeback tomorrow at 11 am to watch gthem again



paulergyver01 yea I have tried it, even carried out a contract yet I didn't receive SG

0pponent me to i didnt recive any SG

CumZone__447 ya same i can´t earn soul gems on mini games:(

Eggsalad I don't even know where the minigames are. On the site, that is.

zain363 i dnt have that issue bcz i always received rewards but if u face some issues or delays then it maybe due to current covid conditions so give some time

Eggsalad I've never had that, but I don't really do minigames, so I really couldn't help you. If I happen to see it, I'll let someone know.

vuerlife_21 I just need XP

vuerlife_21 Do u get by playing mini games?





vuerlife_21 And how many do you get?

vuerlife_21 Plz tell me I am completely new to this





vuerlife_21 What are you talking about?





vuerlife_21 Why aren't I getting XP from any of these comments?





Shabob wait so, you have to be level 3 to get rewards from the store? how long does it take for the Warthunder task to be "verified"?

Akishumor For mini-games, you might have to turn your adblock off, otherwise it won't work.

ghostish @viperlife21 You get 1 SG per x amount of points (each game has a different amount of points requred to earn SG), for example Stick Santa gives you 1SG per 30 points. I play them on the app sometimes, you can find them in the app drawer, otherwise on the site here's a direct link: https://gamehag.com/minigames and yes you need adblock off if you have it. but on the app I've heard the granting of SG is instant and the site it isn't. Most of the time though i have the issue above even if I have done tasks so most of the time I can't earn anything from them.



@Shabob Yes you need to be level 3 to redeem anything in the rewards section. I have no idea how long different tasks take to be verified, probably 2-3 days.



