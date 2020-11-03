Unable to earn SG from mini-games in the app and TV zone on the website

Esteban
Esteban
Gem49
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem20
puujekk
puujekk
Gem12
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem10
hanfred
hanfred
Gem32
DJ SIMONE
DJ SIMONE
Gem26
Jeff Regards
Jeff Regards
Gem35,000
Lautaro Martinez
Lautaro Martinez
Gem17
rosanna_rondon
rosanna_rondon
Gem1,015
marcell16111994
marcell16111994
Gem126
葉航
葉航
Gem30
葉航
葉航
Gem273
葉航
葉航
Gem40
PayPal
PayPal
Gem15,320
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem526
Kimberly Kelley
Kimberly Kelley
Gem49
Merida
Merida
Gem31
krishmahato086
krishmahato086
Gem8
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem1,148
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem20
Rain

Gem1

novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem437 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks so much
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconFerrason Andreaa: Good
unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
Sign in to start chatting

18

0/160

Back to General Discussions

Unable to earn SG from mini-games in the app and TV zone on the website

ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 3, 2020 at 09:56 AM

When I open the mini games page on the app, a message is displayed saying "Whoa friend! Enough is enough! To gain more soul gems for the mini-games you have to complete some tasks in a game or a contract". I went and did a contract (survey) and was credited for doing that but I still get the message for the mini games.

A similar message is displayed for probably 2 or 3 days now when I try to use the TV zone in the desktop browser, saying I need to complete a task to continue earning SG. When I first got the error I did a task and tried again, then did another one the next day and still couldn't get the message to go away.

Has anyone had this problem before? Can anyone suggest what I should do?

Also I should add that I was able to use the TV zone before and earn gems fine but I haven't earned any gems from the mini games at all.
123ttt avatar

123ttt

November 3, 2020 at 11:28 PM

i also have the problem in tv zone and mini game but not in app zone
SMAIL_dog43 avatar

SMAIL_dog43

November 4, 2020 at 11:49 AM

PLEASE GEMS
ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 4, 2020 at 12:16 PM

TV zone seems to be working again for me now but the mini games still show the same message.
Super_Comrade21 avatar

Super_Comrade21

January 10, 2021 at 03:13 AM

Were do you find mini-games.
QoFowinoqQ avatar

QoFowinoqQ

January 10, 2021 at 03:23 AM

K. Szerintem nagyon jó.
Sumit9500 avatar

Sumit9500

January 11, 2021 at 11:27 AM

i am finding this message on mini games only...
Debankan avatar

Debankan

January 11, 2021 at 07:34 PM

did you hit the daily limit brother then wait for the time to come(the time is the one at which you watched the first ad today)
so if you watched the first ad today at 11 am the comeback tomorrow at 11 am to watch gthem again
paulergyver01 avatar

paulergyver01

January 11, 2021 at 08:11 PM

yea I have tried it, even carried out a contract yet I didn't receive SG
0pponent avatar

0pponent

January 11, 2021 at 08:14 PM

me to i didnt recive any SG
CumZone__447 avatar

CumZone__447

January 11, 2021 at 09:24 PM

ya same i can´t earn soul gems on mini games:(
Eggsalad avatar

Eggsalad

January 11, 2021 at 09:27 PM

I don't even know where the minigames are. On the site, that is.
zain363 avatar

zain363

January 11, 2021 at 09:38 PM

i dnt have that issue bcz i always received rewards but if u face some issues or delays then it maybe due to current covid conditions so give some time
Eggsalad avatar

Eggsalad

January 11, 2021 at 09:58 PM

I've never had that, but I don't really do minigames, so I really couldn't help you. If I happen to see it, I'll let someone know.
vuerlife_21 avatar

vuerlife_21

January 12, 2021 at 12:12 AM

I just need XP
vuerlife_21 avatar

vuerlife_21

January 12, 2021 at 12:12 AM

Do u get by playing mini games?

vuerlife_21 avatar

vuerlife_21

January 12, 2021 at 12:12 AM

And how many do you get?
vuerlife_21 avatar

vuerlife_21

January 12, 2021 at 12:13 AM

Plz tell me I am completely new to this

ADIBISS avatar

ADIBISS

January 12, 2021 at 12:37 AM

HOW TO LEVEL UP FAST IN GAMEHAG (LEVEL 3)
vuerlife_21 avatar

vuerlife_21

January 12, 2021 at 02:05 AM

What are you talking about?

vuerlife_21 avatar

vuerlife_21

January 12, 2021 at 02:06 AM

Why aren't I getting XP from any of these comments?

Shabob avatar

Shabob

January 12, 2021 at 04:53 AM

wait so, you have to be level 3 to get rewards from the store? how long does it take for the Warthunder task to be "verified"?
Akishumor avatar

Akishumor

January 12, 2021 at 01:00 PM

For mini-games, you might have to turn your adblock off, otherwise it won't work.
ghostish avatar

ghostish

January 12, 2021 at 01:13 PM

@viperlife21 You get 1 SG per x amount of points (each game has a different amount of points requred to earn SG), for example Stick Santa gives you 1SG per 30 points. I play them on the app sometimes, you can find them in the app drawer, otherwise on the site here's a direct link: https://gamehag.com/minigames and yes you need adblock off if you have it. but on the app I've heard the granting of SG is instant and the site it isn't. Most of the time though i have the issue above even if I have done tasks so most of the time I can't earn anything from them.

@Shabob Yes you need to be level 3 to redeem anything in the rewards section. I have no idea how long different tasks take to be verified, probably 2-3 days.

mani1234567 avatar

mani1234567

January 13, 2021 at 03:25 AM

yeah actually ut is very hard.. almost waste of time
123
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Unable to earn SG from mini-games in the app and TV zone on the website - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag