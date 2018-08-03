merilandgarnet
How does Fehu Rune work?

SouLPrisoner avatar

SouLPrisoner

August 3, 2018 at 08:15 PM

Do i need to have it active when i submit my screenshot or during the time when my task is accepted? And what happens if i activate the rune after i have submitted the screenshot?
Gulmate avatar

Gulmate

August 3, 2018 at 08:47 PM

I think it's need to be active when you receive your gems.
SouLPrisoner avatar

SouLPrisoner

August 3, 2018 at 11:34 PM

^But idk when that will happen. Can happen within an hour after sub, can even get accepted after 20+ hrs.
Gulmate avatar

Gulmate

August 6, 2018 at 12:48 PM

Yes but one rune working for 1 week after activation.
SouLPrisoner avatar

SouLPrisoner

August 6, 2018 at 01:21 PM

1 week? It's 24 hrs, not 1 week.
SouLPrisoner avatar

SouLPrisoner

August 6, 2018 at 01:22 PM

1 week is daily bonus login rune, not tasks rune
Gulmate avatar

Gulmate

August 6, 2018 at 06:44 PM

Oh sorry for that. I have lot's of them, so I don't really use them at all.
ZeKnightex74 avatar

ZeKnightex74

August 6, 2018 at 09:33 PM

Spaaam
fluff2 avatar

fluff2

August 6, 2018 at 11:43 PM

Activate it just before you submit you screenshot, that's how it worked for me anyway.
Ian_Barbecho avatar

Ian_Barbecho

September 12, 2020 at 05:34 AM

Do i need to have it active when i submit my screenshot or during the time when my task is accepted? And what happens if i activate the rune after i have submitted the screenshot?
DjanMehmedov03 avatar

DjanMehmedov03

November 25, 2020 at 03:24 AM

what does fehu do lol anyone can jsut tell ???
AnduRo avatar

AnduRo

November 27, 2020 at 12:59 PM

fehu should last longer in my opinion , perhaps even a week , because you dont know when your task gets accepted

you could activate a fehu and get all your tasks activated after the 24 hour perioud because yes
boygamers14 avatar

boygamers14

November 15, 2021 at 03:17 AM

I Gave 1000 ROBUX
duckbean avatar

duckbean

November 20, 2021 at 02:38 PM

what is fehu rune i think if gives u 10 soul gems for 24 hours lol
_Deimos_ avatar

_Deimos_

November 21, 2021 at 07:16 PM

I think Fehu rune will give u 10% more sould gems if you completed a game task, depends on how many SG the task give
dejangunj87 avatar

dejangunj87

November 21, 2021 at 08:53 PM

this is best :smiley:
dejangunj87 avatar

dejangunj87

November 21, 2021 at 08:54 PM

thanks you

