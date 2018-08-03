How does Fehu Rune work?

Do i need to have it active when i submit my screenshot or during the time when my task is accepted? And what happens if i activate the rune after i have submitted the screenshot?
I think it's need to be active when you receive your gems.
^But idk when that will happen. Can happen within an hour after sub, can even get accepted after 20+ hrs.
Yes but one rune working for 1 week after activation.
1 week? It's 24 hrs, not 1 week.
1 week is daily bonus login rune, not tasks rune
Oh sorry for that. I have lot's of them, so I don't really use them at all.
Activate it just before you submit you screenshot, that's how it worked for me anyway.
what does fehu do lol anyone can jsut tell ???
fehu should last longer in my opinion , perhaps even a week , because you dont know when your task gets accepted
you could activate a fehu and get all your tasks activated after the 24 hour perioud because yes
what is fehu rune i think if gives u 10 soul gems for 24 hours lol
I think Fehu rune will give u 10% more sould gems if you completed a game task, depends on how many SG the task give