Do you use the gamehap app or website?

hanfred
hanfred
Gem32
DJ SIMONE
DJ SIMONE
Gem26
Jeff Regards
Jeff Regards
Gem35,000
Lautaro Martinez
Lautaro Martinez
Gem17
rosanna_rondon
rosanna_rondon
Gem1,015
marcell16111994
marcell16111994
Gem126
葉航
葉航
Gem30
葉航
葉航
Gem273
葉航
葉航
Gem40
PayPal
PayPal
Gem15,320
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem526
Kimberly Kelley
Kimberly Kelley
Gem49
Merida
Merida
Gem31
krishmahato086
krishmahato086
Gem8
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem1,148
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem20
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem3
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem3
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem20
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem356
Rain

Gem875

novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconFerrason Andreaa: Good
unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
Do you use the gamehap app or website?

ghostish avatar

ghostish

October 31, 2020 at 06:42 AM

Do you use the gamehag app or the website in a browser? Which do you think is better and why? The games don't seem to work for me in the browser but I haven't downloaded the app yet to try. Would appreciate some input!
Hockeygirl16167 avatar

Hockeygirl16167

October 31, 2020 at 10:06 AM

the app is the only on I have tried and it works great. I recommend it, but I also don't know how good the website is. the games on the app work fine and there is minimal loading time. ☺️
ron7 avatar

ron7

October 31, 2020 at 10:58 AM

They're the same but the app is more clean and I personally feel it's easier to use

Hockeygirl16167 avatar

Hockeygirl16167

October 31, 2020 at 04:24 PM

oh that's interesting. lots of people have told me that the app is trash and the website is WAY better but I think the app is still pretty good lol
MookGamer avatar

MookGamer

November 1, 2020 at 12:02 AM

I use it in the browser on computer because that's the only place I can download the games. however, I do think downloading it on your phone is much better than using browser on your\ phone.
KortneeVickers avatar

KortneeVickers

November 1, 2020 at 10:02 PM

i use both honestly. but its all on my phone. i was using the app at first and it was so confusing. but the browser works perfect on my phone
Pff18 avatar

Pff18

November 1, 2020 at 10:24 PM

The app is a bit buggy sometimes, especially the forums, but it is much comfortable to use. In the app, you can't claim the steam daily chest, and some functions are missing, but it has the app zone
sy1968 avatar

sy1968

November 1, 2020 at 10:58 PM

i do not use the gamehap apps but i many usefull websites for many informations.
PersephoneKore avatar

PersephoneKore

November 1, 2020 at 11:23 PM

I use app, but I find it very buggy for mobile still wait for technical team to resolve the issue.
kirito17280 avatar

kirito17280

November 2, 2020 at 01:47 AM

how are you
kirito17280 avatar

kirito17280

November 2, 2020 at 01:47 AM

sdfsdefhgjgd
kirito17280 avatar

kirito17280

November 2, 2020 at 01:48 AM

idk how to get fifa 20
someone help
NICKTHEGAMERLMAO avatar

NICKTHEGAMERLMAO

November 2, 2020 at 04:39 AM

yes they are both grate bur for some reasing i lost a level because i was comenting on some questions and they said in was showing bad behaiver
NICKTHEGAMERLMAO avatar

NICKTHEGAMERLMAO

November 2, 2020 at 04:39 AM

now i can no longer level up
ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 2, 2020 at 06:18 AM

I started to use the app but unfortunately the games say I need to complete another task before I can earn any SG from them. :/
pollyannapollyanna avatar

pollyannapollyanna

November 2, 2020 at 03:19 PM

uygulamada makaleler çevrilmiyor kullanımı zor oluyor pc den daha kolay erişebiliyorsunherşeye ancak pc de görevler az
pollyannapollyanna avatar

pollyannapollyanna

November 2, 2020 at 03:19 PM

mobil de teknik hata çok fazla ne yazıkki...
Tontsa avatar

Tontsa

November 2, 2020 at 05:46 PM

The app is very buggy so i use the website
camiblaho avatar

camiblaho

November 2, 2020 at 07:16 PM

so what do you recommend me?? idk which is better im new lol

ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 3, 2020 at 05:42 AM

@camiblaho I haven't tried much of the app yet, but the mini games say I need to do tasks in order to earn SG first even though I had done a task (tv zone also says this on the website after completing said task so idk if there is a minimum amount that needs to be earned or what) but the app also has app zone where you can watch ads for SG which does work. I've hit the limit for how much I could earn today though but it's not telling me to do a task so tomorrow may be better. I did however have an issue with the app on my phone where it got into a state that caused the phone to restart every time I opened the app, but clearing cache seemed to fix it, for now at least.
Alexandruwarrior avatar

Alexandruwarrior

October 5, 2023 at 09:43 PM

i use website since i wont try the app on phone bc i would rather do it only on pc since its easier 9if the app is on pc then mb but even then i d prefer the browser than an independent app on my taskbar)
