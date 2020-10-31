Do you use the gamehap app or website?

Do you use the gamehag app or the website in a browser? Which do you think is better and why?
The games don't seem to work for me in the browser but I haven't downloaded the app yet to try. Would appreciate some input!
the app is the only on I have tried and it works great. I recommend it, but I also don't know how good the website is. the games on the app work fine and there is minimal loading time. ☺️
They're the same but the app is more clean and I personally feel it's easier to use
oh that's interesting. lots of people have told me that the app is trash and the website is WAY better but I think the app is still pretty good lol
I use it in the browser on computer because that's the only place I can download the games. however, I do think downloading it on your phone is much better than using browser on your\ phone.
i use both honestly. but its all on my phone. i was using the app at first and it was so confusing. but the browser works perfect on my phone
The app is a bit buggy sometimes, especially the forums, but it is much comfortable to use. In the app, you can't claim the steam daily chest, and some functions are missing, but it has the app zone
I use app, but I find it very buggy for mobile still wait for technical team to resolve the issue.
yes they are both grate bur for some reasing i lost a level because i was comenting on some questions and they said in was showing bad behaiver
now i can no longer level up
I started to use the app but unfortunately the games say I need to complete another task before I can earn any SG from them. :/
uygulamada makaleler çevrilmiyor kullanımı zor oluyor pc den daha kolay erişebiliyorsunherşeye ancak pc de görevler az
mobil de teknik hata çok fazla ne yazıkki...
The app is very buggy so i use the website
so what do you recommend me?? idk which is better im new lol
@camiblaho I haven't tried much of the app yet, but the mini games say I need to do tasks in order to earn SG first even though I had done a task (tv zone also says this on the website after completing said task so idk if there is a minimum amount that needs to be earned or what) but the app also has app zone where you can watch ads for SG which does work. I've hit the limit for how much I could earn today though but it's not telling me to do a task so tomorrow may be better. I did however have an issue with the app on my phone where it got into a state that caused the phone to restart every time I opened the app, but clearing cache seemed to fix it, for now at least.
i use website since i wont try the app on phone bc i would rather do it only on pc since its easier 9if the app is on pc then mb but even then i d prefer the browser than an independent app on my taskbar)