Do you use the gamehap app or website?

ghostish Do you use the gamehag app or the website in a browser? Which do you think is better and why? The games don't seem to work for me in the browser but I haven't downloaded the app yet to try. Would appreciate some input!

Hockeygirl16167 the app is the only on I have tried and it works great. I recommend it, but I also don't know how good the website is. the games on the app work fine and there is minimal loading time. ☺️

ron7 They're the same but the app is more clean and I personally feel it's easier to use





Hockeygirl16167 oh that's interesting. lots of people have told me that the app is trash and the website is WAY better but I think the app is still pretty good lol

MookGamer I use it in the browser on computer because that's the only place I can download the games. however, I do think downloading it on your phone is much better than using browser on your\ phone.

KortneeVickers i use both honestly. but its all on my phone. i was using the app at first and it was so confusing. but the browser works perfect on my phone

Pff18 The app is a bit buggy sometimes, especially the forums, but it is much comfortable to use. In the app, you can't claim the steam daily chest, and some functions are missing, but it has the app zone

sy1968 i do not use the gamehap apps but i many usefull websites for many informations.

PersephoneKore I use app, but I find it very buggy for mobile still wait for technical team to resolve the issue.

kirito17280 how are you

kirito17280 sdfsdefhgjgd

kirito17280 idk how to get fifa 20

someone help

NICKTHEGAMERLMAO yes they are both grate bur for some reasing i lost a level because i was comenting on some questions and they said in was showing bad behaiver

NICKTHEGAMERLMAO now i can no longer level up

ghostish I started to use the app but unfortunately the games say I need to complete another task before I can earn any SG from them. :/



pollyannapollyanna uygulamada makaleler çevrilmiyor kullanımı zor oluyor pc den daha kolay erişebiliyorsunherşeye ancak pc de görevler az

pollyannapollyanna mobil de teknik hata çok fazla ne yazıkki...

Tontsa The app is very buggy so i use the website

camiblaho so what do you recommend me?? idk which is better im new lol





ghostish @camiblaho I haven't tried much of the app yet, but the mini games say I need to do tasks in order to earn SG first even though I had done a task (tv zone also says this on the website after completing said task so idk if there is a minimum amount that needs to be earned or what) but the app also has app zone where you can watch ads for SG which does work. I've hit the limit for how much I could earn today though but it's not telling me to do a task so tomorrow may be better. I did however have an issue with the app on my phone where it got into a state that caused the phone to restart every time I opened the app, but clearing cache seemed to fix it, for now at least.

