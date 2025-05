Tryykimies

This is just a quick list of things you need to know 1: dont give up if you lose! Stay strong if you want to be good you need practice. 2: play with friends, we all know random squads are bad so call your friends and play with em! 3: don't get sad about your k/d or win ratio you know it will go up someday when you get better! Ty for reading and sorry for my english.