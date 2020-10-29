hanfred
Back to One Piece H5

Broken link

ossn123 avatar

ossn123

October 29, 2020 at 10:09 PM

There is a task now but I can't play since it is a broken link. I already ask misty I hope they fix it
RedDevil_bp avatar

RedDevil_bp

October 30, 2020 at 12:37 AM

AlexMercer52 avatar

AlexMercer52

October 30, 2020 at 02:50 AM

gertek_hrajczsk avatar

gertek_hrajczsk

October 30, 2020 at 04:12 PM

this is game verrry good
Rayen008 avatar

Rayen008

October 31, 2020 at 11:03 AM

The game is stupid I clfinish the rltak and I didn't get my gems
andreiboss111 avatar

andreiboss111

October 31, 2020 at 11:20 AM

Domeno123Kid avatar

Domeno123Kid

November 1, 2020 at 08:06 AM

Its not for me
pollyannapollyanna avatar

pollyannapollyanna

November 2, 2020 at 04:33 PM

B OYUN GÜZEL
Rachitthecoolone avatar

Rachitthecoolone

November 3, 2020 at 02:32 AM

this game is i didnt playe it still lol
RedDevil_bp avatar

RedDevil_bp

November 3, 2020 at 06:47 AM

It redirects me to a white screen. The link is broken.
Cloudway avatar

Cloudway

November 3, 2020 at 06:00 PM

i have completed the 2nd task but now I can't seem to find the beginning menu for this game and to upload the screenshot, what can i do now guys ?
adamxox avatar

adamxox

November 5, 2020 at 06:21 PM

yep broken link
Zeroghoul10 avatar

Zeroghoul10

November 5, 2020 at 08:39 PM

metroe gusta el juego

Zeroghoul10 avatar

Zeroghoul10

November 5, 2020 at 09:05 PM

me equivoque
AlexMercer52 avatar

AlexMercer52

February 6, 2021 at 05:28 AM

ham oky better be going
mina_magdy avatar

mina_magdy

July 30, 2021 at 06:34 PM

hi i have the same problem about broken link in my task
if you find solution please tell me
Slapper1054 avatar

Slapper1054

August 23, 2021 at 07:42 AM

Yea broken link

Broken link - One Piece H5 Forum on Gamehag