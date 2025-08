Is Warframe cross platform yet?

SkyNeo_ Yeah, they finally did it! You can squad up across PC, Xbox, PS, and Switch now. Took ‘em years but it works great. Huge W for the community.

FlashSky9 You just need to sync your account and you’re good. No extra downloads or anything.

DarkKnight20 Trading and chats are cross too. Super smooth integration.

RayNeo77 Only thing still pending is cross-save. But they promised it’s coming.

LunaFlash6_6 Can finally play with my PS homies from PC. Dream come true.