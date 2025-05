Fortnite is a nice game but ..

WaelElSherif0 fortnite is really a nice game and good battle royale game but its porblem its not working on low end PCs

Silver_Pants We can't do anything to this





Hansi05 Hi





WaelElSherif0 its not too hard to beat them u can be like them too fast ... also any one fail





Iivoliina yes my favorite video game

VINAYAK123 good game





noobking355446 hackers alwals kill me

FiksaisLv With the new performace mode fortnite runs on potato pcs

hemeshk2006 yes it runs with a bearable fps in my potato PC and the devs are pretty good ,

hemeshk2006 Epic games is MrBeast of games, they give them out for free and it resulted in the large epic games library

hemeshk2006 Claim Alien Isolation :https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/alien-isolation/home#/purchase/verify?_k=w87hzo

naftul_bennet the game is kind of dead

EfeMert_K fortinte king of fps drop

luna999 Fortnite the cool



illiprodan fortnite is nice but it gets repetitve after you play it a month.

hamza_douma fortnite is really a nice game

SwinIsTaken I literally run it on 13 fps ****

SwinIsTaken I wish i had a better computer but oh well gotta stick with this laptop for IDK how long

Nolletace do you can play save the world

Nolletace on laptop cuz i cant

Nolletace i spend money on save the world

Nolletace now is all gone

Nolletace i hate Epic games

Nolletace even 1000 vbucks they need to give me

bidoluoyun_ta even 1000 vbucks they need to give me

Meliodas112 Epic games is MrBeast of games, they give them out for free and it resulted in the large epic games library.

Meliodas112 Epic games is MrBeast of games, they give them out for free and it resulted in the large epic games library.

Nomodomo remember when kids used to buy v-bucks by stealing their parents debit/credit card?;-;

Its still going on lol

zglavok_cristina :grin:

https://shrinke.me/eK6cdx0z



thomas_parker With its vivid aesthetics and compelling action, Fortnite is certainly a great game. However, for some players, the constant changes and in-game purchases might become overwhelming. It would be even great if these aspects were balanced.





















zakario people still steal their parents credit cards?