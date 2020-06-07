مصري فلسطيني
Broforce | Game Review

komodoraven avatar

komodoraven

June 7, 2020 at 10:50 AM

Are you a freedom lover?

Are you a fan of run n' gun games?

Are you a fan of destruction?

Well, I have perfect news for you!

Let me introduce you to Broforce!


Broforce is a run n' gun 2D game in which you destroy your enemies in many fun ways! Explosives, bee hives, bait-bombs and more!Broforce on GOG.com

When evil, terror, extraterrestrial life, and even Satan himself threaten the world, it's only hope relies on the team of Bros to save it. Join your friends in the adventure of saving the world! Defeat your enemies with dozens of different bros waiting for you to take action!

screenshot6.png

Bro is a very masculine action hero, fighting various threats and saving the world from all kinds of terror. Bros are mostly parodies of protagonists and antagonists from 80s and 90s movies.

All-bros

There are quite many Bros. From Rambro to Brodator, they are all here to save the world! 

Will you join them?

G A M E P L A Y

You start as Rambro, and your mission is to liberate various zones from various kinds of terrorists you encounter on your way. As you progress, you save more prisoners which become playable characters, such as Brommando, Brade, Bro Hard, Ellen Ripbro and more! 

Meet a mook

Bro Force (prototype) - Page 21 - Make Games South Africa

You will meet this guy alot. He is the most common enemy, often lifting an assault rifle.

There are variations of the mook, such as:

Mook Scout:

Mooks | Broforce Wiki | Fandom

He will notify any terrorist that you are here if he spots you. Try to kill him before he gets to his friends!

Bruiser:

Mooks | Broforce Wiki | Fandom

Bruiser is truly a strong enemy. Having more health than any other mook, this bad boy wields a machine gun that shoots a spray for bullets, which after every burst fire stops for a few seconds. Best way to get rid of them is with explosives!

 Suicide Mook:

on the left side of the screen, a Suicide Mook awaits certain ...

What is better than a stupid terrorist? A stupid terrorists that kills himself!

Let me introduce you to the suicide mook. After he spots you, he runs yelling on top of his lungs, trying to get as close as possible to you, before exploding and causing damage to the nearby terrain (and possibly you, hehe!)

Attack dog:

Dogs | Broforce Wiki | Fandom

Attack dog is a common enemy you will encounter on your journey of liberation. They are commonly in groups and it moves very quickly. It does alot of damage upon a hit, so make sure you shoot it from a distance!

If it finds a corpse, it will consume it, and eventually become a Super-Size-Me Dog! Which is a stronger version of itself. Be careful!

Dogs | Broforce Wiki | Fandom

Terrorists aren't unprepared. You will, indeed, have to fight various bosses of doom and terror. Here are some of them:

Terrorkannon! (Taking terrorism to new heights)

1000?cb=20180328125250

Terrorkopter! (Air superiority technology)

latest?cb=20151216101837

Terrorbot! (What is love?)

1000?cb=20190202183219

Stealth Tank! (Surprise!)

1000?cb=20150821211115

GR666 (Do you hear me?)
1000?cb=20190203143143

Megacockter! (Overcompensate much?)

1000?cb=20170729002233

Sky Fortress! (Death from above!)

1000?cb=20150821212338

Rail Fortress! (Death from everywhere!)

1000?cb=20150821204216

But be careful, the game barely teaches you anything. You will have to explore the core of the game yourself, which will hopefully for you, be very fun!

As the terror level decreases, more and more reports of extraterrestrial life have been reported. It is your duty to protect the world.

Fight the aliens! Facehuggers, Xenomorphs, Screechers and Broomworms, all threatening your safety!

As you venture down deep into the caves, you will fight various bosses, destroying alien hives and exterminating everything they leave behind!

Here are some of extraterrestrial beings you will encounter:

Xenomorph (Basic Alien):

Xenomorph | Broforce Wiki | Fandom

Able to walk on walls and ceilings, a real threat to the world. Can kill in only one hit!

Facehugger:

Facehugger | Broforce Wiki | Fandom

Impregnates both terrorists and bros, making them die and soon enough, hatch a Xenomorph in their body.

Screecher:

Alien(3)walk sol

Rolls when detecting an enemy. When close enough, it bursts into a large acid explosion destroying nearby terrain and possible terrorists/bros.

Baneling:

Alien(4)idle sol

Very similar to a screecher, but has wings instead.

Instead of rolling and exploding, Baneling launches into it's enemy, making a big acid explosion that kills and destroys terrain. A mark is placed on the ground, indicating where the Baneling will launch itself.

Oh yeah! There are also MORE BOSSES!

Acid Crawler:

1000?cb=20161008111231
Humongocrawler:

1000?cb=20170901214621

Terrorkrawler:

1000?cb=20170801201606

Heart of the hive:

1000?cb=20170801231823

 

BUT... THERE IS ALWAYS MORE!

Something horrible happened in our homeland!

Broforce and 30+ similar games - Find your next favorite game on ...

America is under attack, whose leader is none other than Satan himself!

Destroy his undead troops and free America once and for all!

In Broforce.

-----------------------------------------

Broforce was developed by Free Lives and published by Devolver Digital on 15th October, 2015.

It's available on Windows, Linux, Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch!

Get it now! http://broforcegame.com/

-----------------------------------------

Oh... you are still here? Huh, thanks for reading!

Be honest in your votes!

OldSKinglyspore avatar

OldSKinglyspore

June 7, 2020 at 11:18 AM

good

OldSKinglyspore avatar

OldSKinglyspore

June 7, 2020 at 11:19 AM

fun game when you understand it

Mmnsgzz avatar

Mmnsgzz

June 7, 2020 at 11:28 AM

raryjenej avatar

raryjenej

June 7, 2020 at 11:42 AM

raryjenej avatar

raryjenej

June 7, 2020 at 11:43 AM

raryjenej avatar

raryjenej

June 7, 2020 at 11:43 AM

raryjenej avatar

raryjenej

June 7, 2020 at 11:43 AM

raryjenej avatar

raryjenej

June 7, 2020 at 11:43 AM

raryjenej avatar

raryjenej

June 7, 2020 at 11:43 AM

zelembac avatar

zelembac

June 7, 2020 at 03:01 PM

Zlexfer avatar

Zlexfer

June 7, 2020 at 03:07 PM

Noice
dejtacar2 avatar

dejtacar2

June 7, 2020 at 03:07 PM

Zlexfer avatar

Zlexfer

June 7, 2020 at 03:08 PM

dejtacar2 avatar

dejtacar2

June 7, 2020 at 03:18 PM

dejtacar2 avatar

dejtacar2

June 7, 2020 at 03:19 PM

very epic keep up
dejtacar2 avatar

dejtacar2

June 7, 2020 at 03:21 PM

komodoraven avatar

komodoraven

June 7, 2020 at 04:04 PM

Thanks for comments peeps, really appreciate it!
SneaXDxD avatar

SneaXDxD

June 8, 2020 at 04:55 AM

2D game ?§§
CHAPPEMo25 avatar

CHAPPEMo25

June 8, 2020 at 04:57 AM

loved
PitonProf avatar

PitonProf

June 8, 2020 at 05:12 AM

honestly true
xitachibb avatar

xitachibb

June 8, 2020 at 07:02 AM

Couldn't you just have made this into an article :') ?
komodoraven avatar

komodoraven

June 8, 2020 at 04:03 PM

>Couldn't you just have made this into an article :') ?
There already is an article about Broforce. Because of it, this one was sent to the forum.
therealh avatar

therealh

June 8, 2020 at 04:05 PM

looks good
vRangerGxD avatar

vRangerGxD

June 8, 2020 at 04:59 PM

i got the game for free on my ps¤ so i have played it all the way throygh

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

