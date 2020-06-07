Broforce | Game Review

Are you a freedom lover?

Are you a fan of run n' gun games?

Are you a fan of destruction?

Well, I have perfect news for you!

Let me introduce you to Broforce!

Broforce is a run n' gun 2D game in which you destroy your enemies in many fun ways! Explosives, bee hives, bait-bombs and more!

When evil, terror, extraterrestrial life, and even Satan himself threaten the world, it's only hope relies on the team of Bros to save it. Join your friends in the adventure of saving the world! Defeat your enemies with dozens of different bros waiting for you to take action!

A Bro is a very masculine action hero, fighting various threats and saving the world from all kinds of terror. Bros are mostly parodies of protagonists and antagonists from 80s and 90s movies.

There are quite many Bros. From Rambro to Brodator, they are all here to save the world!

Will you join them?

G A M E P L A Y

You start as Rambro, and your mission is to liberate various zones from various kinds of terrorists you encounter on your way. As you progress, you save more prisoners which become playable characters, such as Brommando, Brade, Bro Hard, Ellen Ripbro and more!

Meet a mook:

You will meet this guy alot. He is the most common enemy, often lifting an assault rifle.

There are variations of the mook, such as:

Mook Scout:

He will notify any terrorist that you are here if he spots you. Try to kill him before he gets to his friends!

Bruiser:

Bruiser is truly a strong enemy. Having more health than any other mook, this bad boy wields a machine gun that shoots a spray for bullets, which after every burst fire stops for a few seconds. Best way to get rid of them is with explosives!

Suicide Mook:

What is better than a stupid terrorist? A stupid terrorists that kills himself!

Let me introduce you to the suicide mook. After he spots you, he runs yelling on top of his lungs, trying to get as close as possible to you, before exploding and causing damage to the nearby terrain (and possibly you, hehe!)

Attack dog:

Attack dog is a common enemy you will encounter on your journey of liberation. They are commonly in groups and it moves very quickly. It does alot of damage upon a hit, so make sure you shoot it from a distance!

If it finds a corpse, it will consume it, and eventually become a Super-Size-Me Dog! Which is a stronger version of itself. Be careful!

Terrorists aren't unprepared. You will, indeed, have to fight various bosses of doom and terror. Here are some of them:

Terrorkannon! (Taking terrorism to new heights)

Terrorkopter! (Air superiority technology)

Terrorbot! (What is love?)

Stealth Tank! (Surprise!)

GR666 (Do you hear me?)





Megacockter! (Overcompensate much?)

Sky Fortress! (Death from above!)

Rail Fortress! (Death from everywhere!)

But be careful, the game barely teaches you anything. You will have to explore the core of the game yourself, which will hopefully for you, be very fun!

As the terror level decreases, more and more reports of extraterrestrial life have been reported. It is your duty to protect the world.

Fight the aliens! Facehuggers, Xenomorphs, Screechers and Broomworms, all threatening your safety!

As you venture down deep into the caves, you will fight various bosses, destroying alien hives and exterminating everything they leave behind!

Here are some of extraterrestrial beings you will encounter:

Xenomorph (Basic Alien):

Able to walk on walls and ceilings, a real threat to the world. Can kill in only one hit!

Facehugger:

Impregnates both terrorists and bros, making them die and soon enough, hatch a Xenomorph in their body.

Screecher:

Rolls when detecting an enemy. When close enough, it bursts into a large acid explosion destroying nearby terrain and possible terrorists/bros.

Baneling:

Very similar to a screecher, but has wings instead.

Instead of rolling and exploding, Baneling launches into it's enemy, making a big acid explosion that kills and destroys terrain. A mark is placed on the ground, indicating where the Baneling will launch itself.

Oh yeah! There are also MORE BOSSES!

Acid Crawler:



Humongocrawler:

Terrorkrawler:

Heart of the hive:

BUT... THERE IS ALWAYS MORE!

Something horrible happened in our homeland!

America is under attack, whose leader is none other than Satan himself!

Destroy his undead troops and free America once and for all!

In Broforce.

-----------------------------------------

Broforce was developed by Free Lives and published by Devolver Digital on 15th October, 2015.

It's available on Windows, Linux, Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch!

-----------------------------------------

Oh... you are still here? Huh, thanks for reading!

