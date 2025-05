How does REFERRAL SYSTEM work?

minah57 Guys i have 11 Invited Guys but it say if i get 10 Referral USERS , I got 250 Souls reward? But the souls is not coming out So How does REFERRAL SYSTEM work?

red_hat_ocelot only active are counted active means 1000sgs bear in mind this is one time only you wont get lifetime earnings from your referral

skobakata i dont know its happening to me too





Jdogbites I believe they don't just have to join but have to have an active log in for a certin number of days before the referral counts.



eizosenpai well i think they should be active

kazim0r They should be active, it was said on the top ..

skn your referrals need to make 1000sg first, then you get your sgs

addwrd In contrast, I'm friendless and no need to worry about REFERRAL code.

ahmedov8elmar i dont know





Energy3600 Refferals count ONLY if they already collected at least 1000SG

alexchee96 thank you for information

alexchee96 thank you for the information

KingCrimsan thats alot of work





deleted_1646132389 At least they have to get 1000 sg for each.Then they you will get your reward

dixie_lane_sampson What kinds of rewards are given?

olix125 Refferals count ONLY if they already collected at least 1000SG

sabailura people keep saying that if they already collected at least 1000sg but it is not true cuz if one of ur refferal collect 1000sg u will get 200 gem but if u invite 10 person then u will get 250 ,500,500 etc.





Ernestthepro ok whattt thats annoying

Souvlaki42 Guys The referral rewards it comes when the user collects 1000sg.But I have a problem.I referral a user and I find a referral user he gives 10000sg if referre him.So how to unreferre a user to referre someone else user?

Oliver25 Confirming Reply Above ^ Also, dont make alt accounts. Its against the rules man. Just a warning

Lielie25 yea alt. accounts are just a waste of time

R0n1nS4mur41 We all need to build a bit of a community and referal off each other, then expand outwards. I see a bit of poitential in this site. Also i'm always down to meet fellow gamers to play with, right now i need cs players and baulders gate 3 players. :grinning::grinning:



Criticalopsforlife i reffered 20 users thinking they have to do something...

isoiso92 haw to reffer guys help me pls

seomax For every active user you invite, you receive 200 Soul Gems! ( AN ACTIVE USER) one who has earned at least 1000 SG.





seomax For every active user you invite, you receive 200 Soul Gems! An active user one who has earned at least 1000 SG.

Gayson97000 each 10 new users you invite you can gain lots of gems

Curtis_Lake i refered 10 people.. but i didnt get my gems?

fomi The referred people must get at least 500 each to be counted as active accounts. Didn't you guys read the fine print? Of course you can't recruit 10 people and immediate get gems, that would only results in fake accounts everywhere.



pogger15 if you can get a certain amount of users to join using your referral link, and they earn a reasonable amount of gems, you get rewarded for it

mrscarce Just don't open accounts otherwise you'll get banned .

Pluzhy i dont really know how it works -_-