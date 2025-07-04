What are arcanes in Warframe?

They’re like upgrade gear you slap on your frame or operator. Adds extra passives and effects. Some give energy on headshots, some heal you, it’s wild. Huge boosts.
You farm ‘em from Eidolons, Orphix, or do big event grinds. Not easy but worth.
You can rank them up to make effects stronger, but takes dupes. Always check drop tables.
Arcanes are a must for endgame builds. Like no cap, they carry.
Tons of new ones now too, with Deimos and Zariman stuff. So many builds.
Get a good arcane setup and you feel unkillable.