What are arcanes in Warframe?

LunaSky_8 avatar

LunaSky_8

July 4, 2025 at 01:23 PM

They’re like upgrade gear you slap on your frame or operator. Adds extra passives and effects. Some give energy on headshots, some heal you, it’s wild. Huge boosts.
WolfBor_Born avatar

WolfBor_Born

July 5, 2025 at 08:09 AM

You farm ‘em from Eidolons, Orphix, or do big event grinds. Not easy but worth.
RexSky9_93 avatar

RexSky9_93

July 5, 2025 at 12:56 PM

You can rank them up to make effects stronger, but takes dupes. Always check drop tables.
CoolRa_ay avatar

CoolRa_ay

July 6, 2025 at 04:43 AM

Arcanes are a must for endgame builds. Like no cap, they carry.
DarkFury38 avatar

DarkFury38

July 7, 2025 at 04:47 AM

Tons of new ones now too, with Deimos and Zariman stuff. So many builds.
IceFury78 avatar

IceFury78

July 8, 2025 at 08:13 AM

Get a good arcane setup and you feel unkillable.

