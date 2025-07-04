What are arcanes in Warframe?

LunaSky_8 They’re like upgrade gear you slap on your frame or operator. Adds extra passives and effects. Some give energy on headshots, some heal you, it’s wild. Huge boosts.

WolfBor_Born You farm ‘em from Eidolons, Orphix, or do big event grinds. Not easy but worth.

RexSky9_93 You can rank them up to make effects stronger, but takes dupes. Always check drop tables.

CoolRa_ay Arcanes are a must for endgame builds. Like no cap, they carry.

DarkFury38 Tons of new ones now too, with Deimos and Zariman stuff. So many builds.