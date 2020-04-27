Run Rooms - Game Review

Run Rooms is an indie horror maze-based game made by IDALGAME. In the game, we get into the role of a boy that knows the horrible truth and it's locked in this maze. He's trying to escape that endless maze while the man in the mask is on his tracks, ready to cut his head off with his ax. Are you ready to RUN or HIDE?

Gameplay

When you spawn your goal is to escape the maze by using the golden key or the photos. You only have a flashlight that will help you fight the darkness. You have another goal that is not getting caught by the killer who will constantly be on your tracks. Some doors will be barricaded and there’s no way to open them. There’s not much to talk about the gameplay because it’s simple (Open door after door until you escape the maze). More information can be found below.





The golden key



The photos

There are two ways to escape the maze and each one has a unique ending.Somewhere in the maze, in a cardboard box, there is a golden key that's waiting to be found. To use it, you also have to find the so-called "Golden Door" which is not actually golden but can be easily recognized.There are 12 photos that you have to collect to escape.

Useful information

Room 11

It can contain pizza, a cup, a VR headset, and a camera. Nothing special…

Keypad locked door

Requires code to open (The code is always the same “3962”)

When opened you will see a bunch of pictures (Most of them can be picked up) and a safe. To open the safe, pick up the UV lamp, using it on the safe will expose 3 different icons. Each of these icons has a corresponding number, after remembering these icons you’ll need to look for them outside the room.

Keys:

Can be found on the floor or hanging from the roof

You can also find a gift on the ground that will contain 10/15 keys

Escaping the killer:

Be quiet (Pressing CTRL)

Running (Holding SHIFT)

Hiding behind a door

Throwing a brick at him that will stun him long enough for you to escape (Bricks can be found in a cardboard box)

Floors:

Attic

Neutral floor (Where you spawn)

Basement

To go to the other floors, you’ll need an elevator that randomly spawns somewhere in the maze.





Multiplayer? YES!

Yes, the game supports multiplayer, but sadly you can’t play it because the game is not available on Steam anymore.



Sound cool where I can play the game?

Since the game is no longer available on Steam you can't play the newest version. You can download an older version by searching it up on Google!

Verdict

Pros:

The game doesn’t require NASA computer and everyone can run it with decent FPS.

The game is great for multiplayer. I have tried it with my friends and we had a lot of fun!

Cons:

Sometimes your flashlight is glitchy and can be seen from far, far away by the killer. While playing multiplayer this can affect the gameplay the most.

The running animation is not that great.

The killer is way too fast and almost impossible to escape from.

Overall: The game is well made for 2 developers. It’s one of the few games that can scare you because the killer is coming out of nowhere and can release adrenaline. It gets harder as you collect more and more photos. The killer is getting faster and harder to escape from. There’s no much to explain because this is a maze with rooms and it’s almost the same every time. Give it a try you won’t regret it!

I rate this game 8/10 because of the cons.

-2020ms