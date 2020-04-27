Run Rooms - Game Review

34
April 27, 2020 at 03:32 PM
Run Rooms is an indie horror maze-based game made by IDALGAME. In the game, we get into the role of a boy that knows the horrible truth and it's locked in this maze. He's trying to escape that endless maze while the man in the mask is on his tracks, ready to cut his head off with his ax. Are you ready to RUN or HIDE?
Gameplay
When you spawn your goal is to escape the maze by using the golden key or the photos. You only have a flashlight that will help you fight the darkness. You have another goal that is not getting caught by the killer who will constantly be on your tracks. Some doors will be barricaded and there’s no way to open them. There’s not much to talk about the gameplay because it’s simple (Open door after door until you escape the maze). More information can be found below.
Useful information
Room 11
Keypad locked door
Keys:
Escaping the killer:
Floors:
To go to the other floors, you’ll need an elevator that randomly spawns somewhere in the maze.
Multiplayer? YES!
Yes, the game supports multiplayer, but sadly you can’t play it because the game is not available on Steam anymore.
Sound cool where I can play the game?
Since the game is no longer available on Steam you can't play the newest version. You can download an older version by searching it up on Google!
Verdict
Pros:
Cons:
Overall: The game is well made for 2 developers. It’s one of the few games that can scare you because the killer is coming out of nowhere and can release adrenaline. It gets harder as you collect more and more photos. The killer is getting faster and harder to escape from. There’s no much to explain because this is a maze with rooms and it’s almost the same every time. Give it a try you won’t regret it!
I rate this game 8/10 because of the cons.-2020ms
