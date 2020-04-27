dem.pferd.heisst.horst
Run Rooms - Game Review

2020ms avatar

2020ms

April 27, 2020 at 03:32 PM

Run Rooms is an indie horror maze-based game made by IDALGAME. In the game, we get into the role of a boy that knows the horrible truth and it's locked in this maze. He's trying to escape that endless maze while the man in the mask is on his tracks, ready to cut his head off with his ax. Are you ready to RUN or HIDE?


Gameplay

When you spawn your goal is to escape the maze by using the golden key or the photos. You only have a flashlight that will help you fight the darkness. You have another goal that is not getting caught by the killer who will constantly be on your tracks. Some doors will be barricaded and there’s no way to open them. There’s not much to talk about the gameplay because it’s simple (Open door after door until you escape the maze). More information can be found below.

Ways to escape the maze
There are two ways to escape the maze and each one has a unique ending.
  • The golden key
Somewhere in the maze, in a cardboard box, there is a golden key that's waiting to be found. To use it, you also have to find the so-called "Golden Door" which is not actually golden but can be easily recognized.

PW3yNy7NCEEyIlxxV2n3KRvJNvO5TJ.jpg
  • The photos
There are 12 photos that you have to collect to escape.

1bJGbuxA59Gw3jFSG78uzErS9r0VcH.jpg

Useful information
Room 11

  • It can contain pizza, a cup, a VR headset, and a camera. Nothing special…

Keypad locked door

  • Requires code to open (The code is always the same “3962”)
  • When opened you will see a bunch of pictures (Most of them can be picked up) and a safe. To open the safe, pick up the UV lamp, using it on the safe will expose 3 different icons. Each of these icons has a corresponding number, after remembering these icons you’ll need to look for them outside the room.

Keys:

  • Can be found on the floor or hanging from the roof
  • You can also find a gift on the ground that will contain 10/15 keys

Escaping the killer:

  • Be quiet (Pressing CTRL)
  • Running (Holding SHIFT)
  • Hiding behind a door
  • Throwing a brick at him that will stun him long enough for you to escape (Bricks can be found in a cardboard box)

Floors:

  • Attic
  • Neutral floor (Where you spawn)
  • Basement

To go to the other floors, you’ll need an elevator that randomly spawns somewhere in the maze.


Multiplayer? YES!
Yes, the game supports multiplayer, but sadly you can’t play it because the game is not available on Steam anymore.

Sound cool where I can play the game?
Since the game is no longer available on Steam you can't play the newest version. You can download an older version by searching it up on Google!

Verdict
Pros:

  • The game doesn’t require NASA computer and everyone can run it with decent FPS.
  • The game is great for multiplayer. I have tried it with my friends and we had a lot of fun!

Cons:

  • Sometimes your flashlight is glitchy and can be seen from far, far away by the killer. While playing multiplayer this can affect the gameplay the most.
  • The running animation is not that great.
  • The killer is way too fast and almost impossible to escape from.

 

Overall: The game is well made for 2 developers. It’s one of the few games that can scare you because the killer is coming out of nowhere and can release adrenaline. It gets harder as you collect more and more photos. The killer is getting faster and harder to escape from. There’s no much to explain because this is a maze with rooms and it’s almost the same every time. Give it a try you won’t regret it!

 

I rate this game 8/10 because of the cons.

-2020ms
justinsuyog2 avatar

justinsuyog2

April 27, 2020 at 03:33 PM

maybe 7/10??

tobias_svendsen avatar

tobias_svendsen

April 27, 2020 at 03:35 PM

This game is kinda scary but still good 10/10 graffic, 7/10 story line all in all it is 8,5/10
antonio110207120 avatar

antonio110207120

April 27, 2020 at 03:38 PM

DuckWeller avatar

DuckWeller

April 27, 2020 at 03:50 PM

2020ms avatar

2020ms

April 27, 2020 at 04:00 PM

PrudenceBelial avatar

PrudenceBelial

April 27, 2020 at 04:12 PM

beltranamenabar avatar

beltranamenabar

April 27, 2020 at 06:16 PM

It looks like it's a nice game, I'll try it out, thanks for the review!!
oguzpro10633 avatar

oguzpro10633

April 27, 2020 at 06:33 PM

Sibraly avatar

Sibraly

April 27, 2020 at 09:58 PM

z64 avatar

z64

April 28, 2020 at 01:30 AM

Havuu avatar

Havuu

April 28, 2020 at 01:32 AM

dudies avatar

dudies

April 28, 2020 at 01:40 AM

this game is kinda scary lol not gonna lie
Youdonthavetoknow avatar

Youdonthavetoknow

April 28, 2020 at 02:06 AM

Such a good game wow
Jsjbsma avatar

Jsjbsma

April 28, 2020 at 02:20 AM

never heard of this game i di t thing i would like it anyways thx for the review
URmome avatar

URmome

April 28, 2020 at 03:03 AM

same i didnt hear of it nice article tho

