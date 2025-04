how do i get the hagl rune

doomslayer106 i did everything to get that chest.

coleriztas Keep spinning weekly chests and eventually you'll get it, takes time and luck that's all.

guccimcfamsquad i got it from a chest

doomslayer106 thanks guys that helped

apricotpotato ah so that's how you get runes

doomslayer106 all you need is a chest

GuessrMaster yeah how ı get this rune