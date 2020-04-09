Rain

Assassin's creed Revelations - game review

McGayboy avatar

McGayboy

April 9, 2020 at 10:21 PM

Released in 2011, AC: Revelations was the last installment in Ezio's story, where we see our hero( now in his 50-s ) take on the Byzantine templars, and Ottoman Turks. This game was the one to tie up both Ezio and Altaïr's stories, and to set the stage for entering a new era in history.

Will you follow me in this adventure filled with beautiful landmarks, interesting people and mysteries of Istanbul, the city with many names, describing the many peoples and traditions in it. If so, let's talk about AC: Revelations.


The gist of the game


In this game, Ezio is trying to enter Altaïr's library in the castle of Masyaf. He expected it to be guarded in some way or form( which it definitely is ) but he is surprised when he finds the place crawling with templars!

After getting captured by the gang, and naturally, escaping, Ezio learns that they were after the same thing, but there are 5 keys to the library, which Ezio has to obtain. With this knowledge, Ezio travels to their current location, the city of Istanbul.

Arriving at the city, Ezio is greeted by the leader of the local assassin den, Yusuf Tazim, who tells him about the situation in the city, and tells him where to begin his search. Knowing where to start, Ezio's( and yours ) adventure begins.

Df3vsGxq4vTtcn9VcWEhG9JDTJVzYy.jpgEzio finding one of the Masyaf keys


Reasons to play the game...


The hookblade

Considered one of the best additions to the franchise, this blade is( sadly ) only available in Revelations. Being able to greatly increase your parkour speed, this baby was THE thing to have.

Adding the "hook" part to the hidden blade, you also gained a nifty little ability called "Hook and run", which as the name implies, allows you to hit a guard while running. It also gives you the ability to pull down scaffolding, killing all guards that were behind you.

You also got the ability to use ziplines. Placed on various rooftops around the city, these allowed you to ride them ,and perform assassinations off of them. All while looking like a badass

"Let the Hookblade do the work. Iste boyle! (There you go!) Throw yourself into it."
Yusuf describing the method of using the Hookblade

UpJTP6BfUhM3b7dfz2weVjcUSKnjNw.jpg.
Image showing the hookblade and the ziplines

Bomb crafting

 "It seems like the bomb-crafting mechanic will let players somewhat customize the experience to their own play style, focusing on either stealth or combat depending on their preference."
Quote from Arstechnica

Speaking for personal sexperience, I can say this is true. In the game, you can craft many, many bombs. You just need a shell, some gunpowder and the main ingridient, and you're good to go.

Divided into 3 main categories( tactical, diversion and lethal bombs ) these gave you a variety of options to choose from while exploring the city. Maybe you just wanted to sneak, you could do that. Maybe you wanted to be thorough and kill ALL of the guards, you could do that aswell. You could beat a mission many times and find new ways every try.

"We have many different kinds of bombs here. Some are used tactically to stop chasing guards or manipulate a crowd. Others are used to create diversions, a good way to handle guards before they attack."
Yusuf Tazim, introducing Ezio to bombs in Constantinople.

ZrLIobyQjDoc8vCR2Zg31i2UI59hb3.webpImage showing some of the craftable bombs



... and not to play it

The missions and the targets you kill

Most of the people you kill will have very, limited goals( seen in a lot of today's AC games ).

AC 1 might be the worst game of the franchise, but at least your tragets revealed a bigger plot, something deeper than what it seems. The tragets had goals different than power and control, or money. With every kill, you would be thinking about what you found out, eventually leading you to find out your mentor was the traitor.

Unlike that, most of your assassinations in this game will be pretty stale. A lot of them will just be motivated by the things i said before, emphasis on power this time though, and that is one of the things that fans dislike about this game.


Should you play the game?

Despite the game being one of the worse ones on the list, this game can still be very enjoyable.

Your allies and friends are all memorable characters. You will be watching every cutscene with a certain, feeling. Is it joy? Not really, but it's close. It's just their personalities, like Yusuf's that make the missions interesting whenever someone like him's around.

"Hoshgeldin kardeshim! Unless the legend is a lie, you are the man I long to meet. Renowned master and mentor, Ezio Auditore de la la la!
Prego?
Forgive me. I have a hard time remembering that Italian gibberish."

One of the things I enjoy in the game, is its beautiful soundtrack, and I highly reccomend it if you're looking for some music to relax, with some of the melodies making you feel like you were really there.

After giving you those reasons, I hope you will go and pick up a copy of the game, or at least add it to your wish list.

H3hlAoM3WmOIYgVKEkDGTvLf5FtGdy.jpg
See you in Konstantiniyye, assassins

Johngg avatar

Johngg

April 9, 2020 at 10:24 PM

AArcantosA avatar

AArcantosA

April 10, 2020 at 02:47 AM

domcep avatar

domcep

April 10, 2020 at 10:45 AM

cat44 avatar

cat44

April 10, 2020 at 10:58 AM

luchezar_man avatar

luchezar_man

April 10, 2020 at 11:05 AM

George254 avatar

George254

April 10, 2020 at 02:46 PM

AKLPv2 avatar

AKLPv2

subhan_azeemi avatar

subhan_azeemi

April 10, 2020 at 02:55 PM

Subhan_iscool avatar

Subhan_iscool

April 10, 2020 at 02:57 PM

Bokisha16 avatar

Bokisha16

April 10, 2020 at 02:57 PM

Subhan_iscool avatar

Subhan_iscool

April 10, 2020 at 02:57 PM

Subhan_iscool avatar

Subhan_iscool

April 10, 2020 at 02:58 PM


Subhan_iscool avatar

Subhan_iscool

April 10, 2020 at 02:59 PM

Subhan_iscool avatar

Subhan_iscool

April 10, 2020 at 02:59 PM

Subhan_ispro avatar

Subhan_ispro

April 10, 2020 at 03:01 PM

ashaltaiborne avatar

ashaltaiborne

April 10, 2020 at 03:18 PM

Subhan_ispro avatar

Subhan_ispro

April 10, 2020 at 05:43 PM

Subhan_ispro avatar

Subhan_ispro

April 10, 2020 at 05:43 PM

Subhan_ispro avatar

Subhan_ispro

April 10, 2020 at 05:43 PM

dergo_cz_hellcasecom avatar

dergo_cz_hellcasecom

April 10, 2020 at 06:42 PM

lil_pug avatar

lil_pug

April 11, 2020 at 09:13 PM

lil_pug avatar

lil_pug

April 11, 2020 at 09:13 PM

lil_pug avatar

lil_pug

April 11, 2020 at 09:13 PM

lil_pug avatar

lil_pug

April 11, 2020 at 09:14 PM

GOODLIFE1 avatar

GOODLIFE1

April 11, 2020 at 09:26 PM

therealamirhp avatar

therealamirhp

April 11, 2020 at 09:38 PM

therealamirhp avatar

therealamirhp

April 11, 2020 at 09:38 PM

gabito2005 avatar

gabito2005

April 11, 2020 at 09:46 PM

gabito2005 avatar

gabito2005

April 11, 2020 at 09:46 PM

PlenixIsGod avatar

PlenixIsGod

April 11, 2020 at 09:49 PM

vera258 avatar

vera258

April 11, 2020 at 10:49 PM

KaterinaDiama avatar

KaterinaDiama

April 11, 2020 at 11:05 PM

Muammermm avatar

Muammermm

April 11, 2020 at 11:05 PM

ZainTiger avatar

ZainTiger

April 11, 2020 at 11:36 PM

ZainTiger avatar

ZainTiger

April 11, 2020 at 11:37 PM

listrZmagorie avatar

listrZmagorie

April 12, 2020 at 02:36 AM

Babababafd avatar

Babababafd

April 12, 2020 at 02:57 AM

seby221332 avatar

seby221332

April 12, 2020 at 08:55 AM

gamingwallet avatar

gamingwallet

April 12, 2020 at 09:38 AM

