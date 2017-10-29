Rain

i want to link a different steam account to this gamehag account what should i do?

triplous avatar

triplous

October 29, 2017 at 11:41 PM

i want to link a different steam account to this gamehag account what should i do?
VersorxReaper avatar

VersorxReaper

October 30, 2017 at 01:05 AM

just go to settings...
oxana_kovalenko avatar

oxana_kovalenko

October 30, 2017 at 08:02 AM

there's no option to change steam account in settings, only trade url. you have to contact support to change that
Orion4321 avatar

Orion4321

November 27, 2017 at 10:56 PM



is there still no other option?
palaceofdreams avatar

palaceofdreams

December 30, 2017 at 10:55 PM

I am still new to this site but I believe it might have to do something with the STEAM TRADE URL because each steam account has its unique link and if you add this detail there it should automatically link your steam account to your gamehag account so give it a try!
palaceofdreams avatar

palaceofdreams

December 30, 2017 at 10:56 PM

let me know if it has resolved your problems if not we will have to notify gamehab support team!
noobda avatar

noobda

January 9, 2018 at 09:59 PM

Any workaround to link a different steam account? I'm trying to do so but no luck till now... :(
I'm missing out way more than I can imagine...
e_rex808 avatar

e_rex808

January 9, 2018 at 10:05 PM

The Gamehag support is the only way I can imagine to change your linked steam account :worried:
jaakko1234 avatar

jaakko1234

January 9, 2018 at 10:57 PM

How exacly contact support? I have sent them a message using the site 2 times now but haven't gotten a reply. It's already been several days.
Whovian avatar

Whovian

June 19, 2018 at 04:19 AM

Support on this website is a joke. nobody answers anything
annaz avatar

annaz

June 20, 2018 at 08:26 PM

Use the gamehag discord channel
bat02414 avatar

bat02414

September 25, 2019 at 06:19 PM

Sure thang!
Grizi_deo avatar

Grizi_deo

May 8, 2020 at 01:05 PM

help me

reclare avatar

reclare

February 11, 2021 at 01:12 AM

woah woah woah what is going on
xyzqweo avatar

xyzqweo

February 11, 2021 at 03:10 AM

gamehag profile then settings and go down and click delete on steam account
YoEvery1 avatar

YoEvery1

February 9, 2022 at 03:32 AM

So do you contact them to delete your account?

