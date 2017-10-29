i want to link a different steam account to this gamehag account what should i do?

VersorxReaper just go to settings...

oxana_kovalenko there's no option to change steam account in settings, only trade url. you have to contact support to change that

is there still no other option?

palaceofdreams I am still new to this site but I believe it might have to do something with the STEAM TRADE URL because each steam account has its unique link and if you add this detail there it should automatically link your steam account to your gamehag account so give it a try!

palaceofdreams let me know if it has resolved your problems if not we will have to notify gamehab support team!

noobda Any workaround to link a different steam account? I'm trying to do so but no luck till now... :(

e_rex808 The Gamehag support is the only way I can imagine to change your linked steam account :worried:



jaakko1234 How exacly contact support? I have sent them a message using the site 2 times now but haven't gotten a reply. It's already been several days.

Whovian Support on this website is a joke. nobody answers anything



annaz Use the gamehag discord channel

xyzqweo gamehag profile then settings and go down and click delete on steam account