Lords mobile: level up fast & finish the task

Lords mobile has a task here in gamehag that pays relatively well, hit a level 2 monster. It must be stated though that a level 2 monster is kind of a boss, that needs you to advance to level 7 castle (out of 25 levels). It is relatively easy, takes a couple of days. Here are a few tips to make it faster

Note before starting: I recommend getting this task from the mobile app. From my experience in other games, it is less likely to bug if you get it from there (compared to the website)

There is something you need to know about the progression in lords’ mobile. It is not gated by resources, rather by build and research times. As a result, a good deal of our work would be to maximize the efficiency in that area

Increase your build speed: you can do this by 3 methods Research it in the academy Talents (you can find it in your profile (tap on the top left picture, then on the red flag with a star in the middle and a crown on top) Items (these are built in the workshop, which you unlock roughly at the same time as the academy

Increase your research speed: same as above, but upgrade the academy rather than research in it

Join a guild: There are other guides on guild benefits, so I will keep this short: some gems, more resources, gifts and help with build time (Takes of a few minutes of your time, so it is easier to fit it in the free speedup, making you build some stuff instantly, especially early on).

Keep track of the events: the game has a couple of events active at the same time, usually you get points for buildings, research, training troops or hunting monsters. These award you with speed ups and resources that will keep you floating

Hero battles: fight your hero battles! They give resources, speed ups and player exp. Fight them whenever you have hearts (strength). If you hit a stage that is too difficult, wait till your heroes level up a bit more. You can sweep the previous stage when you have strength to spare

Complete quests: there is a recommended quest that is displayed. It is a good idea to tick to those in the early game (you can ignore them when you understand your priorities). There are also admin quests and guild quests, complete them for minor rewards.

Keep your buildings running: Always have your academy researching, your base building and your barracks training (at least early on). If you are going to sleep for 8 hours, don't start a 10-minute research, start something longer.

Complete skirmishes as early as you can: they open places for more buildings, which will help you progress faster.

Don't forget to use your speed ups

Keep your resource cards: if you get resource cards, don't immediately cash them, do so only when you need them. Resource cards cannot be stolen, but if they are cashed in, they can be.

Send your troops gathering: I almost always have an army or 2 gathering resources if there is no one preying on me now. This enables me to keep building and researching

Shield or shelter: if a big player is preying on you, shield or shelter your troops and leader to avoid your troops getting killed.

Good luck everyone