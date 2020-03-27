Lords mobile: level up fast & finish the task

38
0/160
Drunknownsoldier12
March 27, 2020 at 09:26 PM
Lords mobile has a task here in gamehag that pays relatively well, hit a level 2 monster. It must be stated though that a level 2 monster is kind of a boss, that needs you to advance to level 7 castle (out of 25 levels). It is relatively easy, takes a couple of days. Here are a few tips to make it faster
Note before starting: I recommend getting this task from the mobile app. From my experience in other games, it is less likely to bug if you get it from there (compared to the website)
There is something you need to know about the progression in lords’ mobile. It is not gated by resources, rather by build and research times. As a result, a good deal of our work would be to maximize the efficiency in that area
