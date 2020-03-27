Lords mobile: level up fast & finish the task

Depstory
Depstory
Gem8
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem42
Dante
Dante
Gem16
Matvei Pankov
Matvei Pankov
Gem16
Leo Roy
Leo Roy
Gem11
Atia
Atia
Gem10
vool jjj
vool jjj
Gem762
Alan Vizcarra
Alan Vizcarra
Gem12
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem50
Josué Oliveira
Josué Oliveira
Gem21
Kara Hazar
Kara Hazar
Gem12
merilandgarnet
merilandgarnet
Gem3
salbajoyreang2
salbajoyreang2
Gem16
leo_crazy42
leo_crazy42
Gem17
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem14
merilandgarnet
merilandgarnet
Gem3
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem40
merilandgarnet
merilandgarnet
Gem832
Ander Teskalo
Ander Teskalo
Gem17,500
Erika
Erika
Gem6
Rain

Gem597

novice rank iconDante: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem59 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconaehketfi: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon李濬宇: Are there any Taiwanese people?
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: u can do some surveys for a quick reward to join the rain for example then play gnome guarden casually
novice rank iconlarisa costisor: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: how can I easily earn gems?
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: hi
novice rank iconCclex Ads: heyy
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMahad: hello
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: What's up, Boboli
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: blackmarket 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i gotta get that 1 dollar dollar before l4d 2 goes off discount
AdminSwirfty: Give it some time as some offers are delayed
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: PepeHands emote (inline chat version) where is my gems is it goona take 3 days
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: morning
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: ok i have installed wps office how do i redeem ym gems now
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: are you a bot/staff member??
AdminSwirfty: If you scroll down on the earn page, you can find surveys
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem200 from the Rain.
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i just need 1 dollar for l4d 2 rn
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: where can i find a survey?
AdminSwirfty: Then convert those Gems into a gift card
AdminSwirfty: You can earn Gems by playing games, completing offers, and taking surveys
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: for steam
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: how do i get 1 dollar
novice rank iconVishStix: Good night
AdminSwirfty: Yes
novice rank iconMads Volder: POGGERS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: Guys, is the site okay?
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: dsa
novice rank iconamir.stelmah: :)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

38

0/160

Back to From users forum

Lords mobile: level up fast & finish the task

Drunknownsoldier12 avatar

Drunknownsoldier12

March 27, 2020 at 09:26 PM

Lords mobile has a task here in gamehag that pays relatively well, hit a level 2 monster. It must be stated though that a level 2 monster is kind of a boss, that needs you to advance to level 7 castle (out of 25 levels). It is relatively easy, takes a couple of days. Here are a few tips to make it faster

 


 Note before starting: I recommend getting this task from the mobile app. From my experience in other games, it is less likely to bug if you get it from there (compared to the website)

There is something you need to know about the progression in lords’ mobile. It is not gated by resources, rather by build and research times. As a result, a good deal of our work would be to maximize the efficiency in that area

  • Increase your build speed: you can do this by 3 methods
    1. Research it in the academy
    2. Talents (you can find it in your profile (tap on the top left picture, then on the red flag with a star in the middle and a crown on top)
    3. Items (these are built in the workshop, which you unlock roughly at the same time as the academy
  • Increase your research speed: same as above, but upgrade the academy rather than research in it
  • Join a guild: There are other guides on guild benefits, so I will keep this short: some gems, more resources, gifts and help with build time (Takes of a few minutes of your time, so it is easier to fit it in the free speedup, making you build some stuff instantly, especially early on).
  • Keep track of the events: the game has a couple of events active at the same time, usually you get points for buildings, research, training troops or hunting monsters. These award you with speed ups and resources that will keep you floating
  • Hero battles: fight your hero battles! They give resources, speed ups and player exp. Fight them whenever you have hearts (strength). If you hit a stage that is too difficult, wait till your heroes level up a bit more. You can sweep the previous stage when you have strength to spare
  • Complete quests: there is a recommended quest that is displayed. It is a good idea to tick to those in the early game (you can ignore them when you understand your priorities). There are also admin quests and guild quests, complete them for minor rewards.
  • Keep your buildings running: Always have your academy researching, your base building and your barracks training (at least early on). If you are going to sleep for 8 hours, don’t start a 10-minute research, start something longer.
  • Complete skirmishes as early as you can: they open places for more buildings, which will help you progress faster.
  • Don’t forget to use your speed ups
  • Keep your resource cards: if you get resource cards, don’t immediately cash them, do so only when you need them. Resource cards cannot be stolen, but if they are cashed in, they can be.
  • Send your troops gathering: I almost always have an army or 2 gathering resources if there is no one preying on me now. This enables me to keep building and researching
  • Shield or shelter: if a big player is preying on you, shield or shelter your troops and leader to avoid your troops getting killed.

Good luck everyone

godota2com_kylo avatar

godota2com_kylo

March 27, 2020 at 09:58 PM

thank you i thougt was lvl2 is so ez but its not xxa
Drunknownsoldier12 avatar

Drunknownsoldier12

March 27, 2020 at 09:59 PM

you are welcome brother. This was supposed to be an article, but ended up being here. Meh, guess the important thing is that it is out here somewhere
kamonek avatar

kamonek

March 27, 2020 at 10:47 PM

Thanks soo much for this typ
HitLor avatar

HitLor

March 27, 2020 at 10:56 PM

wow thanks

kamonek avatar

kamonek

March 27, 2020 at 10:57 PM

Thanks you maan
HitLor avatar

HitLor

March 27, 2020 at 10:57 PM

super wow best
HitLor3 avatar

HitLor3

March 27, 2020 at 11:09 PM

I dont play this game
Gizel avatar

Gizel

March 30, 2020 at 09:31 PM


this is good info thanks a lot
czitsamzng_ avatar

czitsamzng_

April 1, 2020 at 06:07 PM

this is very informative and i would like to try it.

czitsamzng_ avatar

czitsamzng_

April 1, 2020 at 06:07 PM

thanks alot for this.

jeff01201g avatar

jeff01201g

April 1, 2020 at 06:07 PM

okayman thaths nice


jeff01201g avatar

jeff01201g

April 1, 2020 at 06:07 PM

jeff01201g avatar

jeff01201g

April 1, 2020 at 06:07 PM

c
jeff01201g avatar

jeff01201g

April 1, 2020 at 06:07 PM

honestly i just doit for the levels

jeff01201g avatar

jeff01201g

April 1, 2020 at 06:08 PM

sorry i want cs:go skins

jeff01201g avatar

jeff01201g

April 1, 2020 at 06:08 PM

jeff01201g avatar

jeff01201g

April 1, 2020 at 06:08 PM

zkolos avatar

zkolos

April 1, 2020 at 06:09 PM

I is funny how there are spammers everywhere.
LegionMaster avatar

LegionMaster

April 1, 2020 at 06:19 PM

very helpful thanks
Akopolix avatar

Akopolix

April 1, 2020 at 07:30 PM



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ
ii_savaxge avatar

ii_savaxge

April 1, 2020 at 07:41 PM

Thanks very much
ii_savaxge avatar

ii_savaxge

April 1, 2020 at 07:41 PM

Thanks very much3
ii_savaxge avatar

ii_savaxge

April 1, 2020 at 07:41 PM

THanks you the best
ii_savaxge avatar

ii_savaxge

April 1, 2020 at 07:42 PM

Very good informations
ivo_rangelov avatar

ivo_rangelov

April 1, 2020 at 10:26 PM

qj lainaa we
wieeeeow avatar

wieeeeow

May 17, 2020 at 08:46 AM

Hey bro, does this actually work? Does this give you any soul gems after you've completed the task?
kro81 avatar

kro81

May 17, 2020 at 12:51 PM

befor long time im tray to get this reward but not effect naw im hav som stukc hero with castle lvl23 somwer in server
DaxinFoundy avatar

DaxinFoundy

May 17, 2020 at 12:58 PM

THanks you the best
Saba_Supper_123 avatar

Saba_Supper_123

May 17, 2020 at 01:01 PM

rather by build and research times. As a result, a good deal of our work would be to maximize the efficiency in that area

Increase your build speed: you can do this by 3 methods
Research it in the academy
Talents (you can find it in your profile (tap on the top left picture, then on the red flag with a star in the middle and a crown on top)
Items (these are built in the workshop, which you unlock roughly at the same time as the academy
Increase your research speed: same as above, but upgrade the academy rather than research in it
Join a guild: There are other guid
ZoukiVinet avatar

ZoukiVinet

May 17, 2020 at 02:04 PM

*** thanks
koddysekCZ avatar

koddysekCZ

May 17, 2020 at 07:27 PM

thanks for very usefull article i hope i reach required level soon and get some more soulgems
Subject_0022 avatar

Subject_0022

May 17, 2020 at 07:33 PM

thx very nice
jinchuuriki avatar

jinchuuriki

May 17, 2020 at 07:38 PM

ello guys btw im british
jinchuuriki avatar

jinchuuriki

May 17, 2020 at 07:38 PM

also how are you guys
jinchuuriki avatar

jinchuuriki

May 17, 2020 at 07:38 PM

im bout to hit level 3 im a sec hol up
jinchuuriki avatar

jinchuuriki

May 17, 2020 at 07:39 PM

also are you guys british
jinchuuriki avatar

jinchuuriki

May 17, 2020 at 07:39 PM

I love all kinds of games on here there really cool and fun mate
CaptBarbossa avatar

CaptBarbossa

May 17, 2020 at 08:18 PM

Thanks soo much for this!It`s very usefull
VK27 avatar

VK27

May 17, 2020 at 08:18 PM

thanks for the info
12345

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Lords mobile: level up fast & finish the task on From users Forum on Gamehag