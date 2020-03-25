Depstory
Pou - game review

t4tsumihyaku avatar

t4tsumihyaku

March 25, 2020 at 03:15 PM

Pou is a mobile game. Pou is an interactive animal that we must take care of, which drives him to higher and higher levels; the game is mainly about this because there are no complex tasks.


Hello, y'all! I bet you know what Pou is. Pou is one of the games which most of us played in our childhood, so that's why I decided to make an article about this nostalgic game. Enjoy!

Pou

TulGgXYz9OPgDK4qbRj7siZiFyUZCi.png

At first, Pou comes to us in a deplorable condition, i.e. dirty and hungry. In the game, we can change our pet as much as our imagination wishes. We get levels just by looking after our Pou, but also by playing games in which we can also earn coins; Pou along with it increases and its appearance changes.

By getting higher levels we get coins and we unlock new things in the store which we can buy earlier, but that's gonna cost us about 1000 coins more. For coins, we can buy a variety of things, such as clothing, hair, shoes, tattoos, clouds, cars and much more. Dealing with Pou is trivial, all you have to do is wash him, feed him, put him to sleep, and play with him a little, i.e. stroke him, throw him a ball, and play mini-games with him!

Pou does not have specific sex, so we can "give" him, e.g. by changing his image into a woman or a man. The graphics of the game are very nice and contain bright colors, and the sound is very charming when, for example, the animal jumps, but I can't describe the sound, you have to hear it yourself! Pou is a game that is very easy to use, so young and old people will not face any problems with the application. Now I will introduce to you Pou's look at a small and large level; at the beginning, it looks like tiny a potato with large bulging eyes that extend far beyond, his head shape is also different and also it has fewer options than Pou at a higher level, but this is probably obvious because in almost all types of games this is the case.

Small:

PFg8GOte2qQXG3iVJuoozAebCClFBZ.png

Large:

ujXbEZQZHpXlOZQsl9wiVZz9VEOJEb.png

After a while, Pou makes a poop, which disappears after clicking and we get coins for it, so it's also some kind of income right? Pou also has his yard where is his house and the place where the flowers grow. Also to mention, there is also a football pitch; we can water the flowers and change their appearance from ordinary flowers to beautiful flowers, we can also modify the house, i.e. change its roof, windows and the overall appearance of the "wallpaper", and on the pitch, we can throw our ball Pou to the goal in designated places, for each we get a certain amount of coins and hit the goal.

To sum up, we are the caretakers of the charming "potato" who needs our care.

What do I think about the game?

Overall, I rate the game at 6/10 because the game gets boring after a long time. The graphics are OK, the sounds could be annoying but it's fine.

What do you think of the article? Let me know in the comment section! :)
Image source: Google.
Dav1d2k11 avatar

Dav1d2k11

March 25, 2020 at 05:18 PM

nice man i like my pou,
NEYMARSTUDIO123131 avatar

NEYMARSTUDIO123131

March 25, 2020 at 06:10 PM

Nice game the pou

AgentPop012 avatar

AgentPop012

March 25, 2020 at 07:39 PM

Nice game !!

Spinnvill7 avatar

Spinnvill7

March 25, 2020 at 08:15 PM

Spinnvill7 avatar

Spinnvill7

March 25, 2020 at 08:15 PM

Spinnvill7 avatar

Spinnvill7

March 25, 2020 at 08:16 PM

Spinnvill7 avatar

Spinnvill7

March 25, 2020 at 08:16 PM

Spinnvill7 avatar

Spinnvill7

March 25, 2020 at 08:16 PM

ashzelazny avatar

ashzelazny

March 25, 2020 at 10:12 PM

nostalgia :thumbsup_tone1:
jemmyjewel avatar

jemmyjewel

March 26, 2020 at 03:11 AM

It’s a good game I guess. I have never played it or never heard of it but I’m just saying.
Kisuvito avatar

Kisuvito

March 27, 2020 at 02:24 AM

i like turtles
bebebe avatar

bebebe

March 27, 2020 at 04:02 PM

never though i'd see a pou review
ashzelazny avatar

ashzelazny

March 27, 2020 at 04:48 PM

Nice Post hahaha
Nopus97 avatar

Nopus97

April 1, 2020 at 03:24 PM

Pou is a mobile game.

