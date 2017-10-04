[Answered] How do I send my Screenshots for approval?

Kabash



Preparations For Your Screenshot:

1) Open 2 browsers.

2) Load Gamehag in the first tab and load your game in the second tab. (For Browser-Games)

3) Make sure your proof (in-game username, level or anything specific to the task) is visible on one sceen

4) Make sure your browser is not zoomed in on out

5) Make sure your windows TASKBAR is not hidden

6) Most games have an IN-GAME-CHAT (usually bottom half of the screen).



Type this message in the in-game chat:

"Hello, Misty! I am (Your GameHag Username) from GameHag, and as you can see I have completed (Game Task). I sincerely hope that my task will be accepted!"



Screenshot Creation:

Option 1:

1) Press "Prt Sc" on your keyboard (Top-Right on your keyboard above numpad)

2) Open any image editing software and press "CTRL+V" to paste the screenshot into the software

3) Save your screenshot to your desktop (Or any easily accessible location)



Option 2:

1) For Windows Users, open up the Run window with "Window Home Key + R"

2) Copy and Paste this code into the window (opens up Snipping Tool): %windir%\system32\SnippingTool.exe

3) Select the section you want to capture

4) Save this image to your desktop once you are done(edited)

Completing Your Task:

1) On Gamehag, open the task page for the game

2) Click "COMPLETE TASK"

3) Upload your screenshot



Notes:

1) Choose a name that is the same or similar to your GameHag Username.

2) Sign up for the game using the same email which you had used for GameGag.

3) DO NOT sign up using Social Media such as Facebook or Google+ if possible.



Disclaimer:

Your task will have an increased chance of being accepted, if you have followed the above steps.

If your task had been rejected, request for support in #jack-o-lobby in STRIX. (Mention @HellHound or @Steamburner)

Alternatively, ask for support in GameHag's Discord.

Be polite and patient, we will help you solve your problem.



Special Thanks:

Thank you @Steamburner for working with us to create this FAQ!

(If you do not already know, he is one of our best Discord members and a really amazing friend!)

STRIX: https://discord.gg/Zh6RAvC

GameHag's Discord: https://discord.gg/W9DmGjW