[Answered] How do I send my Screenshots for approval?

Below is a FAQ on how one should send their screenshots for approval.
Preparations For Your Screenshot:
1) Open 2 browsers.
2) Load Gamehag in the first tab and load your game in the second tab. (For Browser-Games)
3) Make sure your proof (in-game username, level or anything specific to the task) is visible on one sceen
4) Make sure your browser is not zoomed in on out
5) Make sure your windows TASKBAR is not hidden
6) Most games have an IN-GAME-CHAT (usually bottom half of the screen).
Type this message in the in-game chat:
"Hello, Misty! I am (Your GameHag Username) from GameHag, and as you can see I have completed (Game Task). I sincerely hope that my task will be accepted!"
Screenshot Creation:
Option 1:
1) Press "Prt Sc" on your keyboard (Top-Right on your keyboard above numpad)
2) Open any image editing software and press "CTRL+V" to paste the screenshot into the software
3) Save your screenshot to your desktop (Or any easily accessible location)
Option 2:
1) For Windows Users, open up the Run window with "Window Home Key + R"
2) Copy and Paste this code into the window (opens up Snipping Tool): %windir%\system32\SnippingTool.exe
3) Select the section you want to capture
4) Save this image to your desktop once you are done(edited)
Completing Your Task:
1) On Gamehag, open the task page for the game
2) Click "COMPLETE TASK"
3) Upload your screenshot
Notes:
1) Choose a name that is the same or similar to your GameHag Username.
2) Sign up for the game using the same email which you had used for GameGag.
3) DO NOT sign up using Social Media such as Facebook or Google+ if possible.
Disclaimer:
Your task will have an increased chance of being accepted, if you have followed the above steps.
If your task had been rejected, request for support in #jack-o-lobby in STRIX. (Mention @HellHound or @Steamburner)
Alternatively, ask for support in GameHag's Discord.
Be polite and patient, we will help you solve your problem.
Special Thanks:
Thank you @Steamburner for working with us to create this FAQ!
(If you do not already know, he is one of our best Discord members and a really amazing friend!)
STRIX: https://discord.gg/Zh6RAvC
GameHag's Discord: https://discord.gg/W9DmGjW
Minor Mistake*
STRIX's Discord Link: https://discord.gg/d8gvx6g
The invite mentioned above leads to the wrong server.
And how to confirm Contracts?
@DoctorWhouse:
It all depends on the contract and what advertiser provided it, you will have to seek out their support (3rd party support)
https://gamehag.com/forum/t/20457-not-getting-your-sg-heres-the-correct-way-to-get-support
You guys should go to the Discord server where lots of stuff is explained in #gamehag-faq
because I do not accept any capture
@RicardoA
Care to rephrase that?
But where do i post the screenshots??
how to sent screenshot on comment can you tell that?
i think its in the discord or something
I have done all the described stuff up there, but they still keep rejecting my tasks... For the first one, they instantly accepted, by sending a fullscreen screenshot from War Thunder about my stats, but now even that method fails to work out...
how do I submit the screenshot
I have a question
I just finish a mobile game task. the name of that game is myVEGAS. now there is no option to sign in with the mail and no chat in-game either
and in that task page on gamehag there is no "COMPLETE TASK" option
Contact gamehag through their Gmail to ascertain how you will do that
I signed up for a free trial on abc mouse i took a screenshot of it but i dont know where to put the screenshot.
Thank you, this rly helped me out :D
I don't see any option to upload anything to GameHag. Where in GameHag can you upload a screenshot?
@DoctorWhouse:
It all depends on the contract and what advertiser provided it, you will have to seek out their support (3rd party support)
how do you do it? I’m so confused
thank you so much this helped me a lot
thanks for your information