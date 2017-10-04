lyz3r1234
[Answered] How do I send my Screenshots for approval?

Kabash avatar

Kabash

October 4, 2017 at 05:29 PM

Below is a FAQ on how one should send their screenshots for approval.
Kabash avatar

Kabash

October 4, 2017 at 05:33 PM


Preparations For Your Screenshot:
1) Open 2 browsers.
2) Load Gamehag in the first tab and load your game in the second tab. (For Browser-Games)
3) Make sure your proof (in-game username, level or anything specific to the task) is visible on one sceen
4) Make sure your browser is not zoomed in on out
5) Make sure your windows TASKBAR is not hidden
6) Most games have an IN-GAME-CHAT (usually bottom half of the screen).

Type this message in the in-game chat:
"Hello, Misty! I am (Your GameHag Username) from GameHag, and as you can see I have completed (Game Task). I sincerely hope that my task will be accepted!"

Screenshot Creation:
Option 1:
1) Press "Prt Sc" on your keyboard (Top-Right on your keyboard above numpad)
2) Open any image editing software and press "CTRL+V" to paste the screenshot into the software
3) Save your screenshot to your desktop (Or any easily accessible location)

Option 2:
1) For Windows Users, open up the Run window with "Window Home Key + R"
2) Copy and Paste this code into the window (opens up Snipping Tool): %windir%\system32\SnippingTool.exe
3) Select the section you want to capture
4) Save this image to your desktop once you are done(edited)
Completing Your Task:
1) On Gamehag, open the task page for the game
2) Click "COMPLETE TASK"
3) Upload your screenshot

Notes:
1) Choose a name that is the same or similar to your GameHag Username.
2) Sign up for the game using the same email which you had used for GameGag.
3) DO NOT sign up using Social Media such as Facebook or Google+ if possible.

Disclaimer:
Your task will have an increased chance of being accepted, if you have followed the above steps.
If your task had been rejected, request for support in #jack-o-lobby in STRIX. (Mention @HellHound or @Steamburner)
Alternatively, ask for support in GameHag's Discord.
Be polite and patient, we will help you solve your problem.

Special Thanks:
Thank you @Steamburner for working with us to create this FAQ!
(If you do not already know, he is one of our best Discord members and a really amazing friend!)
STRIX: https://discord.gg/Zh6RAvC
GameHag's Discord: https://discord.gg/W9DmGjW
Kabash avatar

Kabash

October 4, 2017 at 05:38 PM

Minor Mistake*
STRIX's Discord Link: https://discord.gg/d8gvx6g
The invite mentioned above leads to the wrong server.
Janoka88 avatar

Janoka88

October 4, 2017 at 07:18 PM

ggwp
DoctorWhouse avatar

DoctorWhouse

October 5, 2017 at 02:43 AM

And how to confirm Contracts?
Steamburnerdutch avatar

Steamburnerdutch

October 5, 2017 at 05:27 AM

@DoctorWhouse:
It all depends on the contract and what advertiser provided it, you will have to seek out their support (3rd party support)

https://gamehag.com/forum/t/20457-not-getting-your-sg-heres-the-correct-way-to-get-support
:thumbsup:
CelestialDrago avatar

CelestialDrago

April 7, 2018 at 02:10 PM

You guys should go to the Discord server where lots of stuff is explained in #gamehag-faq
RicardoA avatar

RicardoA

January 27, 2019 at 03:25 AM

because I do not accept any capture
kenzo7110 avatar

kenzo7110

January 27, 2019 at 03:49 AM

Bonjour Nice
atyy0 avatar

atyy0

January 27, 2019 at 04:23 AM

Good to know
Kabash avatar

Kabash

January 30, 2019 at 10:48 AM

@RicardoA

Care to rephrase that?
daeqwr32daeqwr32 avatar

daeqwr32daeqwr32

August 11, 2019 at 05:17 AM

But where do i post the screenshots??
Gugger166 avatar

Gugger166

October 19, 2019 at 11:37 PM

and non-browser games?
Edzkiee05 avatar

Edzkiee05

October 20, 2019 at 10:22 AM

hmm... i don't example to have but
so easy to professional
bila_420 avatar

bila_420

November 24, 2019 at 11:19 PM

how to sent screenshot on comment can you tell that?
Majd52 avatar

Majd52

November 25, 2019 at 02:32 AM

No i ca't
dksksk avatar

dksksk

December 19, 2019 at 11:27 PM

i think its in the discord or something
rayenba122 avatar

rayenba122

May 24, 2020 at 11:22 PM

go to the discord
BoldiuSenpai avatar

BoldiuSenpai

June 20, 2020 at 01:09 AM

I have done all the described stuff up there, but they still keep rejecting my tasks... For the first one, they instantly accepted, by sending a fullscreen screenshot from War Thunder about my stats, but now even that method fails to work out...
Zxanae avatar

Zxanae

September 14, 2020 at 01:43 AM

how do I submit the screenshot
Noah00 avatar

Noah00

January 9, 2021 at 05:02 AM

I have a question
I just finish a mobile game task. the name of that game is myVEGAS. now there is no option to sign in with the mail and no chat in-game either
and in that task page on gamehag there is no "COMPLETE TASK" option
melody17 avatar

melody17

January 9, 2021 at 05:05 AM

Contact gamehag through their Gmail to ascertain how you will do that
grassymeadow_0317 avatar

grassymeadow_0317

January 13, 2021 at 06:06 AM

I signed up for a free trial on abc mouse i took a screenshot of it but i dont know where to put the screenshot.
wolfblue avatar

wolfblue

January 14, 2021 at 07:35 AM

hola como estas
wolfblue avatar

wolfblue

January 14, 2021 at 07:37 AM

coco
loprrr avatar

loprrr

January 14, 2021 at 01:27 PM

oh yeah is nice




loprrr avatar

loprrr

January 14, 2021 at 01:27 PM

oh yeah is nice




HD_Pigeon avatar

HD_Pigeon

January 14, 2021 at 01:32 PM

I have a question
I just finish a mobile game task. the name of that game is myVEGAS. now there is no option to sign in with the mail and no chat in-game either
and in that task page on gamehag there is no "COMPLETE TASK" option
9 JANUARY 2021 00:02 1628


Pumpkiniuus_ avatar

Pumpkiniuus_

April 22, 2021 at 10:31 PM

Thank you, this rly helped me out :D
sanket_gaikwad1 avatar

sanket_gaikwad1

April 23, 2021 at 01:48 AM

ask gamehag.FAQ
Gnyxl avatar

Gnyxl

February 19, 2022 at 12:40 AM

I don't see any option to upload anything to GameHag. Where in GameHag can you upload a screenshot?
2w3e avatar

2w3e

February 19, 2022 at 12:54 AM

gg good apk and we need more games
WeIrD_DaWg56 avatar

WeIrD_DaWg56

February 21, 2022 at 09:26 AM

@DoctorWhouse:
It all depends on the contract and what advertiser provided it, you will have to seek out their support (3rd party support)
QuickFeature89 avatar

QuickFeature89

May 2, 2023 at 05:17 AM

how do you do it? I’m so confused
coolegeit avatar

coolegeit

May 7, 2023 at 08:51 PM

thank you so much this helped me a lot
MusketPenguin3000 avatar

MusketPenguin3000

May 7, 2023 at 09:36 PM

Thank you for this info!
rockroman avatar

rockroman

May 8, 2023 at 04:55 PM

thanks for your information

[Answered] How do I send my Screenshots for approval? on General Discussions Forum on Gamehag