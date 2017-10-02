Need Help? Join these Discord servers

Kabash

Try joining these Discord Channels:

STRIX: https://discord.gg/d8gvx6g (They have a public GameHag FAQ which will answer most of your GameHag related questions)

MarvelousGA: https://discord.gg/wHSDj49 (Great bunch of ACTIVE and HELPFUL volunteers (Basically support at this point) who can help you out with your issue(s))

GameHag's Discord: discord.gg/W9DmGjW (Their official team and support is there, but most of the time, it is volunteers who offer you support.)

For STRIX, go to #gamehag-faq, ask questions in #lobby

For MarvelousGA, go to #support

For GameHag's Discord, go to #support