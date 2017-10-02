Need Help? Join these Discord servers

lyz3r1234
lyz3r1234
Gem210
Majd Majd
Majd Majd
Gem7
hanfred
hanfred
Gem40
Jackie Egas
Jackie Egas
Gem14
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem196
Atia
Atia
Gem393
Kacper Kulczewski
Kacper Kulczewski
Gem10
Kara Hazar
Kara Hazar
Gem30
lukas jakubsevicius
lukas jakubsevicius
Gem208
Jackie Egas
Jackie Egas
Gem14
sonu Biswal
sonu Biswal
Gem32
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem3
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem3
lukas jakubsevicius
lukas jakubsevicius
Gem323
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem3
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
Jackie Egas
Jackie Egas
Gem7
Thu Htet Aung
Thu Htet Aung
Gem112
Jackie Egas
Jackie Egas
Gem7
Jackie Egas
Jackie Egas
Gem7
Rain

Gem316

novice rank iconlyz3r1234: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMahad: hello
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: What's up, Boboli
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: blackmarket 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i gotta get that 1 dollar dollar before l4d 2 goes off discount
AdminSwirfty: Give it some time as some offers are delayed
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: PepeHands emote (inline chat version) where is my gems is it goona take 3 days
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: morning
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: ok i have installed wps office how do i redeem ym gems now
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: are you a bot/staff member??
AdminSwirfty: If you scroll down on the earn page, you can find surveys
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem200 from the Rain.
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i just need 1 dollar for l4d 2 rn
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: where can i find a survey?
AdminSwirfty: Then convert those Gems into a gift card
AdminSwirfty: You can earn Gems by playing games, completing offers, and taking surveys
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: for steam
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: how do i get 1 dollar
novice rank iconVishStix: Good night
AdminSwirfty: Yes
novice rank iconMads Volder: POGGERS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: Guys, is the site okay?
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: dsa
novice rank iconamir.stelmah: :)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: what's up man
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem116 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDamian Lasek98: ....
adept rank iconLes Briacins: wsh
novice rank icondibilovich2007: hi
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: dem.pferd.heisst.horst: 1fae0 emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconaugustin er sort: Mind Blown emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconClaudio Cuello: :)
novice rank iconJay hardstyles: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem152 from the Rain.
novice rank iconZera: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJustin Böning: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

34

0/160

Back to General Discussions forum

Need Help? Join these Discord servers

Kabash avatar

Kabash

October 2, 2017 at 04:39 PM

Below is a list of Discord servers you should join, if you need help with GameHag!
Kabash avatar

Kabash

October 2, 2017 at 04:40 PM

Try joining these Discord Channels:
STRIX: https://discord.gg/d8gvx6g (They have a public GameHag FAQ which will answer most of your GameHag related questions)
MarvelousGA: https://discord.gg/wHSDj49 (Great bunch of ACTIVE and HELPFUL volunteers (Basically support at this point) who can help you out with your issue(s))
GameHag's Discord: discord.gg/W9DmGjW (Their official team and support is there, but most of the time, it is volunteers who offer you support.)
For STRIX, go to #gamehag-faq, ask questions in #lobby
For MarvelousGA, go to #support
For GameHag's Discord, go to #support
My_Robux avatar

My_Robux

February 16, 2021 at 01:13 AM



thank you


Vanemk avatar

Vanemk

February 16, 2021 at 01:23 AM

https://discord.gg/wHSDj49 (Great bunch of ACTIVE and HELPFUL volunteers (Basically support at this point) who can help you out with your issue(s))
GameHag's Discord: discord.gg/W9DmGjW (Their official team and support is there, but most of the time, it is volunteers who offer you support.)
ProGamerOpOwl avatar

ProGamerOpOwl

November 5, 2024 at 07:15 PM

the official server's invite is invalid

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Need Help? Join these Discord servers on General Discussions Forum on Gamehag