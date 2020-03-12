Depstory
Welcome to Bloxburg Locations and Jobs

ajbossik123 avatar

ajbossik123

March 12, 2020 at 08:24 PM

In this article will be everything you need to know about Welcome to Bloxburg locations and jobs.   

 


In this article will be everything you need to know about Welcome to Bloxburg locations and jobs.   

Welcome to Bloxburg

Is a popular role-playing game on Roblox created by Coeptus. Players can build and design their very own house, work or you can simply hang out with your friends and explore the city. Welcome to Blockburg was in beta for 4 years and requires 25 R$ for early access.

Job Locations

In Bloxburg is currently 9 jobs. There is Seller (Ben's Ice cream), Cashier and Stocker (BFF), Cashier (Bloxby Burgers),
Janitor (Green Clean), Woodcutter (Lovely Lumber), mechanic (Mike's Motors), Pizza baker and delivery person (Pizza Planet), Hairdresser (Stylez Hair Studio), Miner (The Bloxburg Cave), Fisherman (The fishing hut)

Ben's Ice cream

BensIceCream

Bloxburg Fresh Food

BloxburgFreshFood

Bloxy Burgers

BloxyBurgers

Green Clean 

 GreenClean

Lovely Lumber

LovelyLumber

Mike's Motors

 Mike&#039;s Motors

Pizza Planet

PizzaPlanetExterior-2

Stylez hair Studio

StylezHairStudio

Bloxburg Cave

TheBloxburgCave

Fishing Hut

TheFishingHut

 

 

Other locations

 

Beach

Beach at Night

Nightclub

BeatNightclub

City Hall

BloxburgCityHall

Bloxburg Gym

BloxburgGym

Campsite

Campsite

Ferris Wheel

FerrisWheel

Gazblox

Gazblox-Exterior 

Player's own house plot

SmallSuburban

Observatory

Observatory

 

Jobs

Cashier (BFF)

A player chooses to work at one of four registers in BFF. A customer will walk from a single file line to the register, and begin placing their food and more on a conveyor belt. 

Cashier (Bloxy Burgers)

As a cashier at BB, the player will be operating a register to take orders of customers. The customer will walk from a single file line up to an occupied register and an image of what they want will appear. which the player will put into the register by clicking the shown food items.

Delivery person

Delivery Person in one of the jobs available at the Pizza Planet. This job can be debated as the most popular because of it's higher earnings. This job offers twice the amount of normal job pay. A DP, the player will be given access to drive a Moped with what you'll be able to drive to NPC that is waiting somewhere in the map.

Fisherman

At the Fishing hut, the player can become a fisherman and be given a fishing rod to cast the shoreline. Once equipped, the player can cast it but it won't do anything unless it makes it into the water. In some time, the fishing float will sink into the water and the player will then reel in the line to catch a fish.

Hairdresser 

As a hairdresser at Stylez Hair Studio, the player will be giving customer different hairstyles and hair colours that they want.

Janitor 

As a janitor, the player will clean up trash as well as clean graffiti off of buildings. There are spilled sodas, trash heaps and graffiti. Once mess is cleaned, another will appear. Trash only appear in front of the store, along Stylez Hair... and Bloxy Burgers.

Mechanic

As a mechanic, the player's job consists of painting, refilling and replacing tires on various mopeds and motorbikes. When player arrives at a workstation, the customer will drive their vehicle up onto a platform and then utter their request, resulting in an oil change, a paint job or a tire change.

Miner

The player will be equipped with a pickaxe to help the player mine. To mine, the player must select a block and select 'Mine'. The player will automatically use the pickaxe to hit the block.

Pizza Baker

As Pizza bake, the player will cook specific pizzas. The kitchen is located at the back of the Pizza Planet. In here are four different workstations, from which the player can see the requested pizza on a tablet to their right. The player will then create the pizza for it to be pushed out onto a conveyor that leads to the oven.

Seller

As a seller, the player will make ice cream for customers. The customers will announce their order from one of three windows. There are three flavours perhaps strawberry, chocolate and vanilla and three toppings.

Stocker

As stocker, the player will restock food shelves at BFF. Player will take the crate and then bring it to an empty shelve.

Woodcutter

As a woodcutter, the player will cut trees with the given axe. Trees grow in places surrounding Lovely Lumber. The player can shop them by standing in the correct position and clicking the 'chop' button to swing the axe.

WriedtNick avatar

WriedtNick

March 12, 2020 at 10:28 PM

Are the activities closed during corona time?
Kevind4 avatar

Kevind4

March 13, 2020 at 09:46 AM

Thank you Epic Gamer

MawariSarai avatar

MawariSarai

March 13, 2020 at 10:44 AM

i dont know what to say cause im already know every location :/
Sefa7708 avatar

Sefa7708

March 19, 2020 at 06:12 PM

Pizza delivery is the best one , If u want to collect money faster
Sefa7708 avatar

Sefa7708

March 19, 2020 at 06:20 PM

Jobs: Pizza delivery Stocker Fishing Pizza maker Cashier Hair dresser Janitor Wood cutter Bloxy burgers Mechanic Ice cream vendor
Roblox_990 avatar

Roblox_990

March 19, 2020 at 06:34 PM

pizza delivery is the best job in the bloxburg

RomigeTheBozo avatar

RomigeTheBozo

March 19, 2020 at 07:10 PM

thx for the easy to read stuff
Mostafa7708 avatar

Mostafa7708

March 19, 2020 at 07:44 PM

ya its cool i love it
Semsema7708 avatar

Semsema7708

March 19, 2020 at 07:51 PM

Ots my best game on roblox
Mostafa770 avatar

Mostafa770

March 19, 2020 at 08:39 PM

cool game its a perfect game no need for more updates
barni1257 avatar

barni1257

March 19, 2020 at 08:40 PM

Matejrozic avatar

Matejrozic

March 21, 2020 at 12:29 AM

I think that the delivery person is the best one
Eniix35 avatar

Eniix35

March 21, 2020 at 12:52 AM

Delivery Person is the best job. If your lazy driving or bad try Janitor.
Taramosalata123 avatar

Taramosalata123

March 21, 2020 at 12:59 AM

Really helpfull.
giooooooooooooo avatar

giooooooooooooo

March 21, 2020 at 01:20 PM

i love bloxburg

RobloxFortnite2005 avatar

RobloxFortnite2005

March 21, 2020 at 01:54 PM

pizza delivery gives you a lot of money for one delivery i get 105$
RobloxFortnite2005 avatar

RobloxFortnite2005

March 21, 2020 at 01:54 PM

what can you do at the observatory
MyuChan avatar

MyuChan

March 21, 2020 at 01:57 PM

The delivery pizza job is the best one

GamerRimsha avatar

GamerRimsha

March 21, 2020 at 02:10 PM

The pizza delivery job is the one that works best for me. But depending on wht easy for u to do. It might vary
MrKing133 avatar

MrKing133

March 21, 2020 at 02:42 PM

Nope bro don't want
mintkillio787 avatar

mintkillio787

March 21, 2020 at 02:47 PM

i want pizza job
MrKing133 avatar

MrKing133

March 21, 2020 at 02:50 PM

Salutare
MrKing133 avatar

MrKing133

March 21, 2020 at 02:50 PM

Nope
MrKing133 avatar

MrKing133

March 21, 2020 at 02:51 PM

Hojkld
MrKing133 avatar

MrKing133

March 21, 2020 at 02:51 PM

Monday
shawnIG23 avatar

shawnIG23

March 21, 2020 at 08:28 PM

nice places to work at
shawnIG23 avatar

shawnIG23

March 21, 2020 at 08:29 PM

i will try that out thanks so mucccc
shawnIG23 avatar

shawnIG23

March 21, 2020 at 08:29 PM

i mean thx so muc

shawnIG23 avatar

shawnIG23

March 21, 2020 at 08:30 PM

sorry for my spelling
Jaybugg8771 avatar

Jaybugg8771

March 22, 2020 at 07:02 AM

it really hard to make lots of bux on welcome to bloxburgs
xLucyPlayz avatar

xLucyPlayz

March 22, 2020 at 08:17 PM

pizza place is the best job
Regigald avatar

Regigald

March 22, 2020 at 10:29 PM

Pizza Delivery is the best job and the hardest.
GillieWilly avatar

GillieWilly

May 3, 2020 at 10:11 AM

pizza delivery is the best job imo
GalaxyBlade avatar

GalaxyBlade

May 3, 2020 at 10:26 AM

pizza place is so hard
GalaxyBlade avatar

GalaxyBlade

May 3, 2020 at 10:27 AM

like actually like it takes hours to work in pizza
GalaxyBlade avatar

GalaxyBlade

May 3, 2020 at 10:27 AM

but after doing it you can get lots of money
GalaxyBlade avatar

GalaxyBlade

May 3, 2020 at 10:27 AM

but personally other jobs that i would do is the pizza place cook
GalaxyBlade avatar

GalaxyBlade

May 3, 2020 at 10:28 AM

you can get money from it too
GalaxyBlade avatar

GalaxyBlade

May 3, 2020 at 10:28 AM

