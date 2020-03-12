39
0/160
ajbossik123
March 12, 2020 at 08:24 PM
In this article will be everything you need to know about Welcome to Bloxburg locations and jobs.
In this article will be everything you need to know about Welcome to Bloxburg locations and jobs.
Is a popular role-playing game on Roblox created by Coeptus. Players can build and design their very own house, work or you can simply hang out with your friends and explore the city. Welcome to Blockburg was in beta for 4 years and requires 25 R$ for early access.
In Bloxburg is currently 9 jobs. There is Seller (Ben's Ice cream), Cashier and Stocker (BFF), Cashier (Bloxby Burgers),
Janitor (Green Clean), Woodcutter (Lovely Lumber), mechanic (Mike's Motors), Pizza baker and delivery person (Pizza Planet), Hairdresser (Stylez Hair Studio), Miner (The Bloxburg Cave), Fisherman (The fishing hut)
A player chooses to work at one of four registers in BFF. A customer will walk from a single file line to the register, and begin placing their food and more on a conveyor belt.
As a cashier at BB, the player will be operating a register to take orders of customers. The customer will walk from a single file line up to an occupied register and an image of what they want will appear. which the player will put into the register by clicking the shown food items.
Delivery Person in one of the jobs available at the Pizza Planet. This job can be debated as the most popular because of it's higher earnings. This job offers twice the amount of normal job pay. A DP, the player will be given access to drive a Moped with what you'll be able to drive to NPC that is waiting somewhere in the map.
At the Fishing hut, the player can become a fisherman and be given a fishing rod to cast the shoreline. Once equipped, the player can cast it but it won't do anything unless it makes it into the water. In some time, the fishing float will sink into the water and the player will then reel in the line to catch a fish.
As a hairdresser at Stylez Hair Studio, the player will be giving customer different hairstyles and hair colours that they want.
As a janitor, the player will clean up trash as well as clean graffiti off of buildings. There are spilled sodas, trash heaps and graffiti. Once mess is cleaned, another will appear. Trash only appear in front of the store, along Stylez Hair... and Bloxy Burgers.
As a mechanic, the player's job consists of painting, refilling and replacing tires on various mopeds and motorbikes. When player arrives at a workstation, the customer will drive their vehicle up onto a platform and then utter their request, resulting in an oil change, a paint job or a tire change.
The player will be equipped with a pickaxe to help the player mine. To mine, the player must select a block and select 'Mine'. The player will automatically use the pickaxe to hit the block.
As Pizza bake, the player will cook specific pizzas. The kitchen is located at the back of the Pizza Planet. In here are four different workstations, from which the player can see the requested pizza on a tablet to their right. The player will then create the pizza for it to be pushed out onto a conveyor that leads to the oven.
As a seller, the player will make ice cream for customers. The customers will announce their order from one of three windows. There are three flavours perhaps strawberry, chocolate and vanilla and three toppings.
As stocker, the player will restock food shelves at BFF. Player will take the crate and then bring it to an empty shelve.
As a woodcutter, the player will cut trees with the given axe. Trees grow in places surrounding Lovely Lumber. The player can shop them by standing in the correct position and clicking the 'chop' button to swing the axe.
WriedtNick
March 12, 2020 at 10:28 PM
Kevind4
March 13, 2020 at 09:46 AM
MawariSarai
March 13, 2020 at 10:44 AM
Sefa7708
March 19, 2020 at 06:12 PM
Sefa7708
March 19, 2020 at 06:20 PM
Roblox_990
March 19, 2020 at 06:34 PM
RomigeTheBozo
March 19, 2020 at 07:10 PM
Mostafa7708
March 19, 2020 at 07:44 PM
Semsema7708
March 19, 2020 at 07:51 PM
Mostafa770
March 19, 2020 at 08:39 PM
barni1257
March 19, 2020 at 08:40 PM
Matejrozic
March 21, 2020 at 12:29 AM
Eniix35
March 21, 2020 at 12:52 AM
Taramosalata123
March 21, 2020 at 12:59 AM
giooooooooooooo
March 21, 2020 at 01:20 PM
RobloxFortnite2005
March 21, 2020 at 01:54 PM
RobloxFortnite2005
March 21, 2020 at 01:54 PM
MyuChan
March 21, 2020 at 01:57 PM
GamerRimsha
March 21, 2020 at 02:10 PM
MrKing133
March 21, 2020 at 02:42 PM
mintkillio787
March 21, 2020 at 02:47 PM
MrKing133
March 21, 2020 at 02:50 PM
MrKing133
March 21, 2020 at 02:50 PM
MrKing133
March 21, 2020 at 02:51 PM
MrKing133
March 21, 2020 at 02:51 PM
shawnIG23
March 21, 2020 at 08:28 PM
shawnIG23
March 21, 2020 at 08:29 PM
shawnIG23
March 21, 2020 at 08:29 PM
shawnIG23
March 21, 2020 at 08:30 PM
Jaybugg8771
March 22, 2020 at 07:02 AM
xLucyPlayz
March 22, 2020 at 08:17 PM
Regigald
March 22, 2020 at 10:29 PM
GillieWilly
May 3, 2020 at 10:11 AM
GalaxyBlade
May 3, 2020 at 10:26 AM
GalaxyBlade
May 3, 2020 at 10:27 AM
GalaxyBlade
May 3, 2020 at 10:27 AM
GalaxyBlade
May 3, 2020 at 10:27 AM
GalaxyBlade
May 3, 2020 at 10:28 AM
GalaxyBlade
May 3, 2020 at 10:28 AM
PlatformEarnGamesCashoutGame Information
Articles
Forums
© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.
Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.