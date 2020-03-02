OpenRA - a full review

Matvei Pankov
Matvei Pankov
Gem16
Leo Roy
Leo Roy
Gem11
Atia
Atia
Gem10
vool jjj
vool jjj
Gem762
Alan Vizcarra
Alan Vizcarra
Gem12
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem50
Josué Oliveira
Josué Oliveira
Gem21
Kara Hazar
Kara Hazar
Gem12
merilandgarnet
merilandgarnet
Gem3
salbajoyreang2
salbajoyreang2
Gem16
leo_crazy42
leo_crazy42
Gem17
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem14
merilandgarnet
merilandgarnet
Gem3
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem40
merilandgarnet
merilandgarnet
Gem832
Ander Teskalo
Ander Teskalo
Gem17,500
Erika
Erika
Gem6
larisa costisor
larisa costisor
Gem10
glasscanon
glasscanon
Gem8
Atia
Atia
Gem10
Rain

Gem176

adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconaehketfi: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon李濬宇: Are there any Taiwanese people?
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: u can do some surveys for a quick reward to join the rain for example then play gnome guarden casually
novice rank iconlarisa costisor: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: how can I easily earn gems?
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: hi
novice rank iconCclex Ads: heyy
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMahad: hello
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: What's up, Boboli
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: blackmarket 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i gotta get that 1 dollar dollar before l4d 2 goes off discount
AdminSwirfty: Give it some time as some offers are delayed
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: PepeHands emote (inline chat version) where is my gems is it goona take 3 days
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: morning
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: ok i have installed wps office how do i redeem ym gems now
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: are you a bot/staff member??
AdminSwirfty: If you scroll down on the earn page, you can find surveys
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem200 from the Rain.
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i just need 1 dollar for l4d 2 rn
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: where can i find a survey?
AdminSwirfty: Then convert those Gems into a gift card
AdminSwirfty: You can earn Gems by playing games, completing offers, and taking surveys
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: for steam
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: how do i get 1 dollar
novice rank iconVishStix: Good night
AdminSwirfty: Yes
novice rank iconMads Volder: POGGERS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: Guys, is the site okay?
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: dsa
novice rank iconamir.stelmah: :)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: what's up man
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem116 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

41

0/160

Back to From users forum

OpenRA - a full review

krPreistoric avatar

krPreistoric

March 2, 2020 at 08:57 PM

OpenRA, a game that brings back nostalgia, it is really Command & Conquer, that was bought by the players as an open-source version which happened by number of games that, in the mind of the player base, disgraced the game franchise, so they took the matters in their hands, and like Minetest, published the game as an open-source project.

I will look at a few factors in terms of this game: 

  • History of the game
  • Overall looks and graphics
  • Gameplay
  • Multiplayer and the community

Command & Conquer, you heard about that game? I heard about it, a long time ago, I knew it was a strategy game, which really appealed to me, so I decided to play it again, and I found this game, OpenRA. A nostalgic version of Command & Conquer, it has the old graphics, sound, vehicles...
So dug up the dirt around this game which was an open-source project to recreate the Command & Conquer experience about which I will talk right now.

History of this game

Ah, Command & Conquer, the game everybody knew about, but most didn't even play it back in the days, it's an RTS game which, as said before, republished as an open-source project that recreates and modernizes the classic Command & Conquer. 
The original C&C was created in 1995 by Westwood Studios and in 2010 it reached its peak, and after that, in the eyes of the player base, it was a blatant cash grab.zvt9OJDR1UpIlW7t5IUDQnTaXFIUtJ.jpg
OpenRA was a project that reminded the player base about its former glory and did I mention that OpenRA IS free.

Overall looks and graphics

The graphics, nothing to talk here really, it really looks like an old RTS game, it brings back the nostalgia to the players about the Command & Conquer franchise in the glory days. The textures have that old pixel look and the game is beautiful really.4gyXV9v9US5CnhqvoqHotvbZc0Qria.png
Performance isn't a problem here, if your pc lags, then you would better off with a toaster. Stacking too many units, structures and having a lot of bots playing may cause the game to lag, BUT there is 1 problem in this game about the performance, there are no central servers in this game which means that if even 1 player has a crappy PC, it will lag for everybody, so try not to use you crappy old laptop for this one.

Gameplay

The gameplay is smooth, you have numerous missions with bots that you can complete if you are bored, missions that can be imported and scripted by others, the vanilla missions are just to get you going and make you learn the game. You can choose multiple nations with their unique units (like the German with their Teleportation tanks). Also, there are land, sea, and air units
You start with an MCV and 5000$ with which you mine your first ore and create your first units.cyUxsI0dUdJRk7cKPcMVIQlSZe8Zjy.png
The game is still updated and like other games, it has updates that create and destroy metas (basically whats the best in the game).
The game demands skill and I found actually by doing a 1v1 with a REALLY good player... It didn't go well, but at least we speak the same language and the taught me how to play the game and introduced me to their discord server which goal is to make OpenRA players better at the game, they even organize small online tournaments in OpenRA). Every unit in this game has its own advantage and i believe there is no RNG in this game and 100% skill game.

OpenRA also comes bundled with three distinct mods:
  • Tiberium Dawn ( focuses on fast and fluid play  with features like multiple-queue production)
  • Red Alert (mod focuses on strategy, providing a range of units and tactics to conquer the land, sea, and air)
  • Dune 2000 (currently focuses on providing an experience that is authentic to the original game)
Multiplayer and the community

Huff, this is going to be a short one
The community is not that much different than other RTS communities, it has mods and maps(which I highly recommend) and it isn't toxic.
I earned 3 friends playing this game, it is a lot of fun and it has multiple servers (but most of the player base is from North America) and maps and discord serves like ORA and ORA Academy(that's where I learned to play the game).uIpVN5r7j2jETSxw12XBAta1xU6cru.png


That's that, it was created as a rebellion to the developers, to show them that they are not gonna sit there and get fed everything that EA gives them from this franchise while digging it deeper in the ground, the game was solid and I'm sure that multiple people are happy for this project that exists.

My personal biased rating: 8.5

Thanks for reading and for the support on my previous article :D
mkp1382398 avatar

mkp1382398

March 3, 2020 at 01:46 AM

nice article keep on your work
ootol avatar

ootol

March 20, 2020 at 01:09 PM

Super very good
cristian_blu avatar

cristian_blu

March 20, 2020 at 02:14 PM

OK game nice article




mendim_demiri avatar

mendim_demiri

March 20, 2020 at 03:53 PM

why yall posting articles on forums???

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

OpenRA - a full review on From users Forum on Gamehag