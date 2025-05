THIS IS HOW TO CLAIM YOUR GEMS FOR COMPLETED CONTRACTS

med_redhat Guys, I found how to claim your Soul Gems! go to the contracts page on a PC, under the contracts there is a link that says "Do you have any issues with your task? . Click here" , clic on it. A new page will pop out . You can now signal the contracts you finished and did not get paid for. You will have to describe your problem and give your email adress . After that you will recieve an email asking for a screenshot as proof , just send it and VOILA :) . GOOD LUCK.

cmeciu_cosmin scammer !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

med_redhat what you mean ?

jonah_aljoboury whayt

Janoka88 thank you bro!

weish_csgo okokokok





Thank you I did not know that

Everyone says that the contract zone does not pay.

That gives me more security

zeca_andrei What?

_3580 Would be nice if we got any pictures, but ty anyway



Bonhomie1520 He right, I agree. I did get my SG from a contest after I send an e-mail to them. (Not like last time reject for 1040 SG load mobile task)

iAmMike90 Thanks man! I'm gonna go try the contracts page again!

GFx39 Thanks for the info!

Mouse321 Thank you

ArySPN wow thanks!!

XeNoZB4ST Thanks a lot, bro! :)

VukObrad voila indeed friend

IcePick thank you :D but is there a way to complete more than 1 task ?





Fikl2210 Thanks, mate!

goodmorning9 hey i can't seem to find the link, is it still here and could someone tell me where it is or take a picture?





Bigdog1432 Ice Pick yes you can complete more then 1 task and more then 1 at a time dont worry about that. The contracts do pay as well i got 2 tasks done off of it

BabyBuggy Wow, thanks for this now I'm sure that I will play games for SG, but does it work for the Surveys too? Because I finished 1 survey and it just said that its unavailable

goodmorning9 i think surveys are a different thing





NOOR_ALDIN_ I can't find it "Do you have any issues with your task? Click here"

my discord NOOR#6910

Please help me

NOOR_ALDIN_ and send to me the picture where I can find

Mhmdmhm very nice thank you

psyxopat very nice. thanks!

antepenic05 thanks

GamerXmX thanks a lot

AndyL thanks, hope i will get sg without this

JUST_A_LOSER wow amazing thank you

poet2292 does this even work

kolumba а это риал работает

Vemundson123 thx i am so happy now

Vitalik32628 nice

chambachuchu thanks so much

NisH1013 You should have been provided some screenshots. It would really help.