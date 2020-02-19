Kingdoms Of Heckfire Ally Trading

Atia
Atia
Gem10
vool jjj
vool jjj
Gem762
Alan Vizcarra
Alan Vizcarra
Gem12
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem50
Josué Oliveira
Josué Oliveira
Gem21
Kara Hazar
Kara Hazar
Gem12
merilandgarnet
merilandgarnet
Gem3
salbajoyreang2
salbajoyreang2
Gem16
leo_crazy42
leo_crazy42
Gem17
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem14
merilandgarnet
merilandgarnet
Gem3
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem40
merilandgarnet
merilandgarnet
Gem832
Ander Teskalo
Ander Teskalo
Gem17,500
Erika
Erika
Gem6
larisa costisor
larisa costisor
Gem10
glasscanon
glasscanon
Gem8
Atia
Atia
Gem10
Atia
Atia
Gem30
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
Rain

Gem176

adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconaehketfi: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon李濬宇: Are there any Taiwanese people?
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: u can do some surveys for a quick reward to join the rain for example then play gnome guarden casually
novice rank iconlarisa costisor: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: how can I easily earn gems?
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: hi
novice rank iconCclex Ads: heyy
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMahad: hello
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: What's up, Boboli
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: blackmarket 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i gotta get that 1 dollar dollar before l4d 2 goes off discount
AdminSwirfty: Give it some time as some offers are delayed
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: PepeHands emote (inline chat version) where is my gems is it goona take 3 days
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: morning
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: ok i have installed wps office how do i redeem ym gems now
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: are you a bot/staff member??
AdminSwirfty: If you scroll down on the earn page, you can find surveys
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem200 from the Rain.
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i just need 1 dollar for l4d 2 rn
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: where can i find a survey?
AdminSwirfty: Then convert those Gems into a gift card
AdminSwirfty: You can earn Gems by playing games, completing offers, and taking surveys
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: for steam
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: how do i get 1 dollar
novice rank iconVishStix: Good night
AdminSwirfty: Yes
novice rank iconMads Volder: POGGERS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: Guys, is the site okay?
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: dsa
novice rank iconamir.stelmah: :)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: what's up man
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem116 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

41

0/160

Back to From users forum

Kingdoms Of Heckfire Ally Trading

staxxoblue avatar

staxxoblue

February 19, 2020 at 09:18 AM

I made this guide a while back but it still applies. It's a mobile game called Kingdoms Of Heckfire. I was a beta tester of it and was there from day 1 of inception. 


Ally Trading (Beginner Guide - requested)
Allies are very useful in kingdoms of heckfire.
1. Allies contribute to the gold you loot from monsters.
When you attack monsters/titans, you get gold from the basic attack, then also a gold from allies bonus. Depending on the ally you buy, you can get more gold.

In this example of a monster attack, you see two sets of loot won from this goblin attack. The top one was the amount you would normally win in the attack if you didn't have allies. The second one is additional loot won because of the allies. Add the two numbers to get the total loot won from that attack. Higher ally stats = More loot from allies.
[IMG]


Here you can see the ally bonus from the same monster attack. This is the bonus that was given based on the allies you had at the time of the attack.

[IMG]


2. Allies give your army a bonus attack strength.


In this battle report, you see that there were base stats that the attacker and defender had, but below that, you'll see the bonus they got from having allies in that specific biome where the attack took place.

[IMG]

The player on the left had a 24.7% boost from 28 allies in swamp. The player on the right had one ally, but didn't have any swamp bonus, and didn't get a bonus from allies.

You can also do biome specific research for additional stats from allies.


You have a maximum amount of allies you can have at one time. Upgrade your Waritorium and build and upgrade embassies for more ally slots. If you find you're running out of ally slots and have too much gold, you may want to start buying more expensive allies whenever yours sell. Always make sure you get the best deal you can for your ally. Shop around, don't buy the first one you see.



When looking at the ally info in a player's profile, you'll see their ally value. This is how much you can earn from a player by hiring them. Usually, a player's cost goes up when they have better stats because more people want to hire them.

[IMG]


(Most of these stats are shared with me)

This is one player's ally info that can be seen on their profile. This is what you get when you buy them.

[IMG]

Going into their Waritorium brings up different tabs. The middle tab shows the total bonus they get from all of their allies total on the different biome types.

[IMG]

When deciding on an ally, you'll be presented with many choices. Even if two allies cost the same, they may not cost the same amount of gold. One thing you'll want to consider when buying allies is how much they cost, and how much of a bonus you can get from buying them. Which one of these two would you rather buy?

[IMG]

They both cost the same exact amount of gold, but with their dragons research etc, the bonus from the top guy is bigger than that of the bottom guy. Look at all 3 biomes and compare them. Get an idea of what you'd want to pay for certain stats and stick to that requirement until you can afford to buy better allies.

If someone is constantly buying an ally, you'll need to set a price on that ally for what you feel they're worth. If they pass that price, move on to another ally.

Some clans are iffy about you buying allies belonging to fellow clan mates, so if you're in a clan, check who owns them first.

If someone is buying your allies, you may also want to see who is buying it. If it's being bought by someone who generally attacks you, you may not want to buy that ally back. That person may buy the ally right before attacking you. You may also not want to have a specific ally that you keep forever. This will let people be able to predict which ally you'll have and easily find that ally you buy from you right before attacking.

See my KoH Guide for details on gold list from allies.
KoH Guide (Ally Section)<==Link

One thing players take advantage of is volleys. If you volley an ally, you stand to make quite a bit of gold. To volley a player, you just need 2 or more people to hire an ally back and forth with you. You may have a set amount of gold you want to volley the ally up to, or you go until one of you can't buy anymore. One of the dangers of this is being stuck with an overpriced ally. The ally costs more than you feel they are worth.
With each ally purchase from you, you gain the gold you put in to buy the ally PLUS an additional 1.57-1.58% of that ally's cost. It's a nice way to earn some extra gold. The ally that was bought will also earn some gold (up to 10,000 gold) each time they're hired.
I'll get an actual percentage when I get home.

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Kingdoms Of Heckfire Ally Trading on From users Forum on Gamehag