GTA VICE CITY 2020

Are you that type of guy that sometimes likes to get back and play old games ?

But unfortunately your PC doesn't let you run them anymore!

Introducing Vice City 2020: (Vice Cry)

Some major effects, changes and requirement :

Tommy Vercetti:

2.The environment and cars:

3.Other Feature and requirements :

Features :

ii. Requirements :







Ok, Fortunately,a team of GTA V mod developers got you covered!Its a mod that works as a total conversion, Launched at the beginning of 2020. It renders the graphics of the old game that we know into modern graphics, making everything look more realistic than it ever did before.The mod makes you experience the looks of the Vice City that are full of life as the working traffic lights, custom population groups not like the old game with the many duplicated characters, zones along with 3D Neon models, brand new character model and textures were created for this mod and the famous main character which you can play with.

Tommy Vercetti:
If you've ever heard of GTA Vice City than you probably know this guy, in this mod they made an identical model of the same character from Vice city with all the nécessaire facial expressions and will act and react just as Michael would.(ps: Michael is the character from GTA V)

The environment and cars:
The world of Vice City looks very attractive and brought back to life due to the perfect reflective surfaces, custom scenarios, and material accuracy.the game play is as smooth as playing normal GTA V, the maps are identical to what we've seen with GTA Vice city, the cars too but with a modern look.

Features:
Full port of Vice Cry 1.8 for VMLO interiors
Bump mapped roads and various buildings
Spec mapped windows for proper reflections
Brand new models and textures created for this project
3D Neon Models
Material Accuracy (no more broken alphas)
Full Path and Navmesh Support
Working Traffic Lights
Instanced Grass
SLOD's with proper Water Reflection
Custom Scenarios
Car Generators
Custom Population Groups and Zones
and much more..

Requirements:
Heapadjuster by FiveM, or the Dilapidated Version
Packfile Limit Adjuster (set to 3500) by Unknown Modder
Scripthook V
A trainer that can spawn dlc cars, I use simple trainer by sjaak (some of the dlc cars spawn in traffic)