why this "The reward is being prepared for dispatch" lasts about 4 days?

ZEDzc but it has been about 4 days since I ordered the reward,what can I do next?

szunyzoli99 Contact Gamehag though Misty. Or go to the Marvelousga discord, I think Gamehag staff might be there.

ZEDzc thanks

adrian_yulian they.have.dificultiz.i.waited.a.month.(and.yea.ma.spacebar.is.broken)and.gave.me.a.refund

w4llp0tts mine took about 2 days to be ready.

PALE Sometimes it can be even month. (e.g. money for Steam)



skullaccio they legally have 31 days to dispatch the reward, even if it says it will be delivered after 4 days. You can only ask for refund on the 32th day.

Ineedrobuxplsandfast i think because based on how many sg the offer gives you, you have a time limit

seven5 It has been about 4 days since I ordered the reward,what can I do next?

shankil6 it can last for a month at max.

But it gets delivered

idontevenhaveanane what about robux. My friend got 5 robux the other day, it got given to him 5 minutes later, but he got another 20 robux and he still doesen't have it after about 2 days.. Problem? (He also did contact gamehag through misty, but I'll tell him to go on their discord.).

yazdan It is really normal, you earned it, yes but, you should be patient.

galticalic949 I've actually been waiting for 16 days so far for my order. Hope they send it soon. It was the first reward that I've redeemed on this site. In my case, it was a game key, and not a gift card.

Blade_Rd I don't know what reward you're talking about, but I suggest you wait a little longer.

vigil007 i bought stick fight game . when they send code game ??





capcro123 why does it take that long to give the rewards?





Alamkhan1 same prob i got homefront game keys in a treasure

Hackergamer1701 ive been waitig for 1 hour to get minecraft lol

Ferross Minecraft took 4 days to get even though gamehag said it would be delivered in 24 hours when they accepted the order. (Why they don't say 'will be delivered in 7 working days' and make it easier for everyone, I don't know)



I ordered the Windows 10 version of Minecraft, when I got the code from gamehag I went to the new minecraft website (there is an old one and a new one). When I selected to purchase the Minecraft Win 10 I was redirected to the Microsoft store and had to make an account. It was a bit of messing around getting the order accepted and the game downloaded but there was no problem with the game code.



The game worked first time on my Windows 10 PC and hasn't given me any problems since.

paulo_cachuela how to Level up ?







gikanho90 for cs go skins how many hours can took ?

BesanPas its normal, sometimes you wait 5h, and sometimes you wayt 5 days

AndrejVakic08 its true what BirthdayNoob said, sometimes its 5 hours, and sometimes its 5 days