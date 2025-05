Team Fortress 2 : A Timeless Work of Art

Team Fortress 2 was released by the American video game design company, Valve , on October tenth 2007 for PC, Xbox 360 and Playstation 3 as part of the Orange Box game bundle. It was later released on Mac OS in June 2010 and Linux in February 2013. The game bundle it originally debuted in included other of Valves masterpieces, such as Portal, Half Life 2 and the two additional episodes of Half Life 2 .

The game is an online multiplayer first person shooter staring nine extremely memorable characters, such as The Scout, a fast flank used mainly to capture objectives in rounds while wielding a scatter-round shotgun, a pistol and a bat, The Soldier, an offensive attacker used to protect objectives being captured by teammates while wielding a rocket-launcher, a standard shotgun and a shovel, The Pyro, an offensive attacker with a role mixed with both the Scout and Soldier using a flamethrower, shotgun and fire-axe, The Demoman, a defensive character who protects objectives that the other team need to capture using a grenade-launcher, sticky bomb-launcher and a bottle, The Heavy, who's purpose is to act as a blockade to stop the opposing team from progressing while using a minigun, shotgun and boxing gloves, The Engineer, a defensive character who builds sentry guns, teleporters and health dispensers to aid his team in battle, The Medic, a healing support character who mainly follows Heavies and Soldiers ,as the charge into battle the most and therefore needs the most healing, while using a syringe gun, a medi-gun (a gun that heals teammates) and a bonesaw, The Sniper, a long ranged support character who uses a sniper rifle, a mini smg and a kukri, and finally, we have The Spy, a complex support character who turns invisible and assassinates enemies from behind.The game is a sequel to the Quake gamemode, Quake Team Fortress, released 1996, and its remake, Team Fortress Classic, released in 1999. It runs on the the Source game engine, which was created by Valve in 1998 for their hit game, Half-Life. It was madefrom the source code of the Quake 2 game engine, which is why many Quake gamemodes were made on the Source engine. The version of the Source engine seen on the original release of Team Fortress 2 was parallel with the same version seen on Half-Life 2, but as the game updated, so did the game engine, so even though games like Day of Defeat Source and Half-life 2 stayed with older game engine versions until it was necessary to update, Team Fortress 2 and Counter Strike Global Offensive would be swiftly updated monthly to weekly. In June 2011 the game became even more widespread as Valve made the game free to play on Steam, their games market platform or store, in exchange for cosmetics, micro-transactions and new weapons available to gain from a random system or later for purchase in an online store for items.