is gamehag legit

noob97541 i just wanted to know if its legit

arizus3______hellcasecom yes, gamehag is legit its good for got free skin

ColmanThompson been here long enough to see Gamehag IS legit. It may not be 100% working all the time lol , but it is legitimate in that sense of the word. Hey its good too and a great idea. :)

pffha I think, Gamehag is legit.

tastytoast Gamehag is 100% legit the only thing is delivery times depending on the reward your getting

fomi Of course Gamehag isn't legit, can't you see already? Everybody in this forum is just staying here for the lulz and being active for years to bait you, but I ain't one of those bad dudes. I'm honest, and by posting this I risk getting my account deleted but I can't hide this any longer: @noob97541, get out of here while you still can. This site's a scam, all accounts are fake, those deliciously easy contracts aren't worth jack, and the Discord is full of bots. Delete this site from your history, no, smash that computer you are using RIGHT NOW else the Man will get to you, sooner or later. SAVE YOURSELF BRUTHA.



KonpakuMyon @fomi So you were lying to me all along about everything? About the free soul gems, the free rewards, the Nier Automata? T_T I knew it was too good to be true, but I wanted to believe in you! But thank you for finally showing me the way, now I am truly enlightened. I guess it's true what they say about first breaking someone before building them up again on the right way.

beldaze 100% legit. I got some items.

hanaja3 everytime i open a same chest the rewards are just also the same

martin_daskaloski jes is total debit

spark_guilty I discovered it a couple of months ago. And I did some contracts guess what? I didn't get the gems. So I'm just leaving

MookGamer so what fumi said is partially true, discord is useless. but I've gotten robux and a steam game from a free chest, I just don't recommend buying them. Soul Gems are hard to come across because tasks- but eventually your gems can add up and you'll be able to get something.

RealTankista yes, Gamehag is legit

nunyabusiness Gamehag seems to glitch a lot. I did some tasks yesterday, and never got the rewards.

monsero78 It's legit but is hard to earn gems

melisssaaa_k i think it is but i am not geting gems

DenkataTask Yes it is legit I got Hollow Knight thanks to gamehag

Dupleix yes uoto some extent but when you complete contracts you didn't get gems all the time which is sad

FlareVonafets My brother said he got two robux from it and when I checked his account he had 2 robux. So I am thinking it's pretty legit.

hayqua987 yes I have earned some games

judgeking_droplandnet evet yasal sayesinde fall guys aldım

pencils RUN WHILE YOU STILL CAN

LazarNagulov Yes it is, worked for my friend, now i'm grinding myself.

Kelpfries ye gamehag is a good place to get free rewards





Kelpfries for this game all u have to do is complete offers-





Kelpfries than pick u reward and ull get it

MOCAKING hi (sry for bad speling)

Mordicai it glitches sometimes tho ı think its legit

heiousan gamehag is 100% real, i use this website to get extra robux, always works, but kinda slow progress

Mrfunkypantz still testing.. I'll give an update once it pays out????

deadby_daylight The website Gamehag its very legit you can get free suff but its kinda hard to complete quests but what can i say its free stuff after all.