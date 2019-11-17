Yamindrago2r

idk if you guys are even gonna read this, but this does have tasks and A LOT of them in the beginning, good weapons and armor aren't that hard to get since you will get at least 2 sets of new and stronger equipment, it has a nice selection of classes and their attacks looks nice, controls aren't that hard and the combat is............decent I guess. I played the game years ago and my internet was slow back then and many people in my family use it so I never got far and I don't really remember the experience that much, but if you are a fan of games like this I'm sure you'll find it fun. Quick tip: Complete your current tasks before accepting new ones, there are already plenty when you start the game.

