novice rank icon李濬宇: Are there any Taiwanese people?
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: u can do some surveys for a quick reward to join the rain for example then play gnome guarden casually
novice rank iconlarisa costisor: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: how can I easily earn gems?
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: hi
novice rank iconCclex Ads: heyy
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMahad: hello
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: What's up, Boboli
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: blackmarket 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i gotta get that 1 dollar dollar before l4d 2 goes off discount
AdminSwirfty: Give it some time as some offers are delayed
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: PepeHands emote (inline chat version) where is my gems is it goona take 3 days
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: morning
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: ok i have installed wps office how do i redeem ym gems now
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: are you a bot/staff member??
AdminSwirfty: If you scroll down on the earn page, you can find surveys
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem200 from the Rain.
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i just need 1 dollar for l4d 2 rn
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: where can i find a survey?
AdminSwirfty: Then convert those Gems into a gift card
AdminSwirfty: You can earn Gems by playing games, completing offers, and taking surveys
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: for steam
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: how do i get 1 dollar
novice rank iconVishStix: Good night
AdminSwirfty: Yes
novice rank iconMads Volder: POGGERS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: Guys, is the site okay?
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: dsa
novice rank iconamir.stelmah: :)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: what's up man
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem116 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDamian Lasek98: ....
adept rank iconLes Briacins: wsh
novice rank icondibilovich2007: hi
Is it the Dragon Born MMORPG or another game?

Yamindrago2r avatar

Yamindrago2r

November 17, 2019 at 07:23 AM

I liked the MMORPG game since the attacks,loot,gear and quests were awesome
Yamindrago2r avatar

Yamindrago2r

November 17, 2019 at 07:23 AM

Oh,nevermind it is the MMORPG game :P
MoritoHayama avatar

MoritoHayama

January 25, 2020 at 08:35 PM

Does this game have tasks ?
BrainPower avatar

BrainPower

February 6, 2020 at 02:27 AM

Hows the gameplay?
Yamindrago2r avatar

Yamindrago2r

February 7, 2020 at 06:20 PM

idk if you guys are even gonna read this, but this does have tasks and A LOT of them in the beginning, good weapons and armor aren't that hard to get since you will get at least 2 sets of new and stronger equipment, it has a nice selection of classes and their attacks looks nice, controls aren't that hard and the combat is............decent I guess. I played the game years ago and my internet was slow back then and many people in my family use it so I never got far and I don't really remember the experience that much, but if you are a fan of games like this I'm sure you'll find it fun. Quick tip: Complete your current tasks before accepting new ones, there are already plenty when you start the game.
YourLoverss avatar

YourLoverss

May 31, 2020 at 05:47 PM

hey, bu oyunu bilen var mı? tam olarak ne tür bir oyun? Merak ettim ama çalmadım. içerik ve temanın ne hakkında olduğunu biliyor musunuz? herhangi bir bilgi var mı?
pales1 avatar

pales1

July 25, 2020 at 03:08 PM

Is this Fortnite? My son plays this sht all day, my wife should had an abortion, i told her
xxblizzardxx avatar

xxblizzardxx

August 24, 2020 at 08:12 AM

Uhm the DragonBorn is from the ElderScrolls V Skyrim its not a seperate game aha
xxblizzardxx avatar

xxblizzardxx

August 24, 2020 at 08:13 AM

oh no look
xxblizzardxx avatar

xxblizzardxx

August 24, 2020 at 08:13 AM

look at that
xxblizzardxx avatar

xxblizzardxx

August 24, 2020 at 08:13 AM

wait so my lvl wont go up now?
Jubulence avatar

Jubulence

January 17, 2021 at 10:15 PM

I never tought this game will be that much interesting while playing , outght to be a way to play with friends as team
patryk_syrylo1 avatar

patryk_syrylo1

April 16, 2021 at 12:30 PM

cool
uqlsvaka avatar

uqlsvaka

August 2, 2024 at 02:52 AM

why this is dead

