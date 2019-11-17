I liked the MMORPG game since the attacks,loot,gear and quests were awesome
Oh,nevermind it is the MMORPG game :P
Does this game have tasks ?
idk if you guys are even gonna read this, but this does have tasks and A LOT of them in the beginning, good weapons and armor aren't that hard to get since you will get at least 2 sets of new and stronger equipment, it has a nice selection of classes and their attacks looks nice, controls aren't that hard and the combat is............decent I guess. I played the game years ago and my internet was slow back then and many people in my family use it so I never got far and I don't really remember the experience that much, but if you are a fan of games like this I'm sure you'll find it fun. Quick tip: Complete your current tasks before accepting new ones, there are already plenty when you start the game.
hey, bu oyunu bilen var mı? tam olarak ne tür bir oyun? Merak ettim ama çalmadım. içerik ve temanın ne hakkında olduğunu biliyor musunuz? herhangi bir bilgi var mı?
Uhm the DragonBorn is from the ElderScrolls V Skyrim its not a seperate game aha
wait so my lvl wont go up now?
I never tought this game will be that much interesting while playing , outght to be a way to play with friends as team