Couldn't receive my soul gems when i completed a game offer

banihag The mission was leveling up to 25 and i completed(even reached 26) i put a screenshot for verify and waited for 2-3 days but today it was rejected?Can someone help me to prove that i completed the offer??

adrian_yulian it happend to me to but like i think i have an idea like u need to be lvl 30 on a game u need to make the screenshot at the lvl 30 :3

Gvina yeah they have delays

banihag i completed bleach game at 20 lvl(itsaid be 20 lvl) and i screenshot it then within 2 mins it accepted but it didnt work in god wars..

Nicklasson It happened to me too. Travian and Bleach got accepted just a few minutes after I completed the task. But the rest of the tasks keep getting refused. I don't know what else to do. And even send a mp to that admin called Misty, but she didn't help me. Just replied with a list of "posible reasons" that made my tasks get refused

GustavsL When I was rejected I asked Misty for help. After 30 min I got my gems.

Houdinovy your account in the game must be the same or similar to name you have here

anton_jumic Try keeping your name similiar to your gamehag account, it's a proof that you didn't took stats from someone.

Madshayan It happens most of the time, thats the point of it being free

madox13 I dont receive any gem soul i already finish 3 task.The first task i take is finish the tutorial in rise of kingdom which cost 20 soul gem and the second task i take is to level up some epic character to 3 star in rise of kingdom which cost 801 gem soul and the third task i take is from merge racing car the task is to level up to level 21 ans i finished it.

binbin20014896 a normal day in gamehag

paulo081403 just follow the correct instruction and it will credit if not you did not do the instruction

Tom3Gamehag hello

Tom3Gamehag its normal problem, i only makin Soul gems watching ads

UwUzzzzzzz making soul games is hard

UwUzzzzzzz and pass level 2 too

ajithr92 this is really tough tho we try our tasks

Vaindettais how to send screenshots?

