gta san andreas is a good game right?

Tapwaterr avatar

Tapwaterr

October 11, 2019 at 11:45 PM

comment here.
_WanTz avatar

_WanTz

November 12, 2020 at 05:05 PM

is old but good
Samarchith avatar

Samarchith

December 1, 2020 at 12:12 PM

gta san andreas is an good game
St1llC0ld avatar

St1llC0ld

December 1, 2020 at 01:12 PM

Gta San Andreas is good classic game. Now it's to boring
Balazs9889 avatar

Balazs9889

December 1, 2020 at 03:07 PM

i like it
Balazs9889 avatar

Balazs9889

December 1, 2020 at 03:07 PM

i like it so yah
mrnoobynoob avatar

mrnoobynoob

December 1, 2020 at 03:50 PM

San andreas is good, i like big smoke's OOOOH
dakshm1531 avatar

dakshm1531

December 1, 2020 at 05:19 PM

yup it is the GOAT(greatest of all time) in open world category
MSI5162 avatar

MSI5162

December 1, 2020 at 10:56 PM

It's the best GTA game ever!
itsneyy avatar

itsneyy

December 2, 2020 at 12:42 AM

yeah totally!
zerogz avatar

zerogz

December 2, 2020 at 08:23 AM

the best game
danush_gowda avatar

danush_gowda

January 12, 2021 at 01:03 PM

worlds besy game

YTBackOnFlowers avatar

YTBackOnFlowers

January 12, 2021 at 07:57 PM

it is a wonderful game!
CDiggity09 avatar

CDiggity09

January 12, 2021 at 08:19 PM

i have never played it

Eggsalad avatar

Eggsalad

January 12, 2021 at 08:21 PM

Yeah, it's good.
Haha_karazka12 avatar

Haha_karazka12

January 12, 2021 at 08:30 PM

guzel hepde cok
democlient avatar

democlient

January 12, 2021 at 08:55 PM

GTA is the best game from rockstar
democlient avatar

democlient

January 12, 2021 at 08:56 PM

red dead redemption 2 is also better but GTA San Andreas and grand theft auto V are the best
FLOFLOFLOFLOFL avatar

FLOFLOFLOFLOFL

January 13, 2021 at 01:27 AM

I want gta but i cant het it lol
hologen avatar

hologen

January 13, 2021 at 02:34 AM

gta sa is the best

mani1234567 avatar

mani1234567

January 13, 2021 at 03:23 AM

it is a good game.
Sumit9500 avatar

Sumit9500

January 13, 2021 at 11:13 AM

yea gta: sa is a good game still now...i play it now also since i don't have a good pc so..
qwacky avatar

qwacky

January 13, 2021 at 01:13 PM

Best gta ever.
tom_schejbal avatar

tom_schejbal

January 13, 2021 at 01:35 PM

**** i love that game, samp was the best ****
Anaoni avatar

Anaoni

January 13, 2021 at 02:20 PM

Looks very good
12345
gta san andreas is a good game right? - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag