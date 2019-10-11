gta san andreas is a good game right?

Tapwaterr comment here.

_WanTz is old but good

Samarchith gta san andreas is an good game

St1llC0ld Gta San Andreas is good classic game. Now it's to boring

Balazs9889 i like it

Balazs9889 i like it so yah

mrnoobynoob San andreas is good, i like big smoke's OOOOH

dakshm1531 yup it is the GOAT(greatest of all time) in open world category

MSI5162 It's the best GTA game ever!



itsneyy yeah totally!

zerogz the best game

danush_gowda worlds besy game





YTBackOnFlowers it is a wonderful game!

CDiggity09 i have never played it





Eggsalad Yeah, it's good.

Haha_karazka12 guzel hepde cok

democlient GTA is the best game from rockstar

democlient red dead redemption 2 is also better but GTA San Andreas and grand theft auto V are the best

FLOFLOFLOFLOFL I want gta but i cant het it lol

hologen gta sa is the best





mani1234567 it is a good game.

Sumit9500 yea gta: sa is a good game still now...i play it now also since i don't have a good pc so..

qwacky Best gta ever.

tom_schejbal **** i love that game, samp was the best ****