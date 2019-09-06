mobile legends ranks

Rain

khukz08 avatar

khukz08

September 6, 2019 at 12:50 PM

anyone tell me what is your rank please
albert_grigor avatar

albert_grigor

September 19, 2019 at 06:57 PM

What is this game? I dont remember on playing it. Does anybody know or could tell me?
Vladosik21212 avatar

Vladosik21212

September 19, 2019 at 08:33 PM

like

RaulC avatar

RaulC

September 22, 2019 at 11:28 PM

WHAT is this game?Idontnot
GamerXX1 avatar

GamerXX1

September 29, 2019 at 08:32 AM

its an awesome 5v5 mobile game
llWasted avatar

llWasted

November 1, 2019 at 06:25 PM

My rank 's only Epic 2| 1 star, its really hard to level up because there are a lot of toxic players who always pick as mm or feeds the enemy
llWasted avatar

llWasted

November 1, 2019 at 06:26 PM

But still, for me it is a good rank because i didnt drop at master yet

llWasted avatar

llWasted

November 1, 2019 at 06:26 PM

How about you guys what are your ranks?
Ritesh1999 avatar

Ritesh1999

January 19, 2020 at 11:33 PM

Mythic
Huy07 avatar

Huy07

January 20, 2020 at 01:06 PM

Master and i bad
Bobarie avatar

Bobarie

January 20, 2020 at 03:45 PM

GM is my rank
Aido123 avatar

Aido123

July 16, 2021 at 12:09 PM

i love love love it
ahmed_moammer avatar

ahmed_moammer

July 17, 2021 at 02:34 PM

hkgkhib
ruel_payan avatar

ruel_payan

July 30, 2021 at 02:50 PM

oh i like all hero in mobile legend bang bang
nevd_sudah avatar

nevd_sudah

July 30, 2021 at 02:54 PM

grand master
_1QK2_ avatar

_1QK2_

July 30, 2021 at 03:15 PM

I'm mythic with about 100 points
_1QK2_ avatar

_1QK2_

September 1, 2021 at 07:17 PM

I'm Mythic 5 not really that high but it's high enough.
baran_sevg avatar

baran_sevg

June 15, 2022 at 04:56 PM

mobile legends kaliteli bir oyun ama çok fazla geliştirilmesi gerekiyor
baran_sevg avatar

baran_sevg

June 15, 2022 at 04:57 PM

mobile legends is a quality game but needs a lot of improvement
