mobile legends ranks

khukz08 anyone tell me what is your rank please

albert_grigor What is this game? I dont remember on playing it. Does anybody know or could tell me?

Vladosik21212 like





RaulC WHAT is this game?Idontnot

GamerXX1 its an awesome 5v5 mobile game

llWasted My rank 's only Epic 2| 1 star, its really hard to level up because there are a lot of toxic players who always pick as mm or feeds the enemy

llWasted But still, for me it is a good rank because i didnt drop at master yet





llWasted How about you guys what are your ranks?

Ritesh1999 Mythic

Huy07 Master and i bad

Bobarie GM is my rank



Aido123 i love love love it

ahmed_moammer hkgkhib

ruel_payan oh i like all hero in mobile legend bang bang

nevd_sudah grand master

_1QK2_ I'm mythic with about 100 points

_1QK2_ I'm Mythic 5 not really that high but it's high enough.

baran_sevg mobile legends kaliteli bir oyun ama çok fazla geliştirilmesi gerekiyor