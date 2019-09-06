mobile legends ranks

anyone tell me what is your rank please
What is this game? I dont remember on playing it. Does anybody know or could tell me?
WHAT is this game?Idontnot
its an awesome 5v5 mobile game
My rank 's only Epic 2| 1 star, its really hard to level up because there are a lot of toxic players who always pick as mm or feeds the enemy
But still, for me it is a good rank because i didnt drop at master yet
How about you guys what are your ranks?
oh i like all hero in mobile legend bang bang
I'm mythic with about 100 points
I'm Mythic 5 not really that high but it's high enough.
mobile legends kaliteli bir oyun ama çok fazla geliştirilmesi gerekiyor
mobile legends is a quality game but needs a lot of improvement