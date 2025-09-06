Yup, name yourself [999] or animals [74] for free gold/items. Still works in 1.6. Mods like CJB Cheats let you add money instantly. Real fast farm setup.
You can also edit save files with notepad and change money value.
Not recommended for first playthrough. Ruins the chill grind.
Great for testing layouts or mod builds tho. Speedruns too.
Some trainers let you adjust gold on the fly. PC only.
Casino card game can be abused too. Bet max and reload.
Just don’t flex it unless you wanna get roasted lol.