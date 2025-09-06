GemEarn

Antonino: Hi
nicolasacostax5: hello
Jj Rezende: does anyone know how to win something
Андрей Смирнов: not quite I took the keys here although the conditions are stupid for example tasks are not counted and for a game that was canceled they do not give back money rather they give little
me, myself and i: Hi
Gidioni Aguiar: hello everyone all good with you
Is there a money cheat in Stardew Valley that still works?

SocksM_74 avatar

SocksM_74

September 6, 2025 at 01:09 AM

Yup, name yourself [999] or animals [74] for free gold/items. Still works in 1.6. Mods like CJB Cheats let you add money instantly. Real fast farm setup.
DerpDerp_p avatar

DerpDerp_p

September 6, 2025 at 06:31 PM

You can also edit save files with notepad and change money value.
Lu_a22 avatar

Lu_a22

September 6, 2025 at 08:42 PM

Not recommended for first playthrough. Ruins the chill grind.
Sil_tXx29 avatar

Sil_tXx29

September 7, 2025 at 04:02 PM

Great for testing layouts or mod builds tho. Speedruns too.
ElfSlayer56 avatar

ElfSlayer56

September 8, 2025 at 03:57 AM

Some trainers let you adjust gold on the fly. PC only.
ClutchKillz6 avatar

ClutchKillz6

September 8, 2025 at 05:29 PM

Casino card game can be abused too. Bet max and reload.
RexL_Luna81 avatar

RexL_Luna81

September 9, 2025 at 02:24 AM

Just don’t flex it unless you wanna get roasted lol.

