The Shrek Games of the 2000s

GoblinGuy avatar

GoblinGuy

August 21, 2019 at 09:01 PM

We all know Shrek, the charming green ogre who lives in a swamp and doesn't like anyone coming to visit. Some of us may love him for the memes, but if you grew up in the mid to late 2000s, chances are that you may have played one of his video games.
Back in the 2000s, Shrek was popular, very popular, everywhere you went, you were bound to see something related to Shrek. The stores were filled with Shrek cereal, Shrek toys, even some Shrek food products, but the things everybody cared about are the video games.
Following the success of the first Shrek movie, Dreamworks partnered with different game studios to release a series of video games featuring Shrek and his friends.


The first-ever Shrek game was called Shrek: Fairy Tale Freakdown and was available on the Nintendo's Game Boy Color, the game was said to be one of the worst fighting games of all time, it's music was also very bad and annoying.
The second Shrek game released was just entitled 'Shrek' and was available on the original Xbox and the Nintendo Gamecube. The game received mixed to negative reviews from critics, although it was praised for its graphics, which were very good for 2001.
After these games, Dreamworks released more games based on Shrek, like Shrek Super Party, a party game featuring Shrek and his friends, and Shrek Treasure Hunt, a game only available for the Playstation 1. Shrek: Hassle at the Castle was also released around that time, a beat-em-up style of game for the Gameboy Advance that got decent reviews and the first Shrek game to follow the plot of the first movie.
After Shrek 2 was released, the Shrek games got a massive upgrade. There were 2 Shrek games directly based on the plot of the movie, one was made with Unreal Engine 2 and was simply called 'Shrek 2', it was only available on the pc and it received very good reviews, and the second was the console port of the game, called 'Shrek Team Action' this one was my favourite Shrek game when I was 6.
There was also a Game Boy Advance version of the Shrek 2 video game, and it got the highest review score of any Shrek game.
The following year, in 2005, Dreamworks released Shrek Super Slam, a fighting game featuring Shrek and a lot of characters from the movies. It was very well made and fun, I played back when I was a Shrek fan, and probably some of you did as well.
After that, Shrek Smash n' Crash Racing was released, a racing game in the style of Mario Kart featuring Shrek and his friends. It was fun and quite good for its time.
Shrek 3, some may call it the worst Shrek film ever, but it released its series of video games based on it. There was one game on PC just called 'Shrek 3' and another on the Gameboy Advance, using the same title. These 2 games were good in terms of gameplay, but the story, like that of the actual film's, failed to impress anyone.
After Shrek 3 was released, a lot of bad Shrek games were released as well, they were mostly spin-off games that were only available on Nintendo DS.
Shrek Forever After also had its own game, which was available on all sorts of platforms and was one of the most advanced Shrek games ever released in terms of gameplay.
As Shrek Forever After is the last Shrek film released to this day, no more Shrek games were released after that. The only game Shrek was seen after that was in 2011's DreamWorks Super Star Kartz, where he was a playable character.
There were a lot of Shrek games released back when he was a popular movie character. If you like Shrek and his memes, you may try one of these games, even the bad ones are quite funny to play.
xALMx

xALMx

August 22, 2019 at 12:46 AM

I need help to buy gta v
Please give me SG 1000
Keloog avatar

Keloog

August 23, 2019 at 02:32 AM

What the
Supermanman2002 avatar

Supermanman2002

August 23, 2019 at 02:47 AM

You can help me
Supermanman2002 avatar

Supermanman2002

August 23, 2019 at 02:48 AM

You My Group
Supermanman2002 avatar

Supermanman2002

August 23, 2019 at 02:49 AM

Skeleton_Skeleton727 Fan in profile Skeleton_Skeleton727
Supermanman2002 avatar

Supermanman2002

August 23, 2019 at 03:00 AM

how Xp see hi is equipped rising
Supermanman2002 avatar

Supermanman2002

August 23, 2019 at 03:01 AM

So we can make the payment of the most important to me and the rest is history and has a lot of fun and I willing to do works robux me.
Supermanman2002 avatar

Supermanman2002

August 23, 2019 at 03:03 AM

A give me 1500 gems in buy gta V please
ToxicAligator avatar

ToxicAligator

August 24, 2019 at 11:56 AM

Nabersiniz
Theanyelpes avatar

Theanyelpes

August 24, 2019 at 04:28 PM

I have them! And I still play them in my PS2
ferhat_yanbul avatar

ferhat_yanbul

August 24, 2019 at 04:58 PM

b sıkıcı bır oyun
ferhat_yanbul avatar

ferhat_yanbul

August 24, 2019 at 04:58 PM

doğru oyun bulmak lazım
petar_brankov avatar

petar_brankov

August 24, 2019 at 06:22 PM

Wow nice one
PeraPoZ avatar

PeraPoZ

August 24, 2019 at 07:13 PM

sister sister sister
Genyuska avatar

Genyuska

August 24, 2019 at 07:33 PM

Some body once...

Genyuska avatar

Genyuska

August 24, 2019 at 07:34 PM

Told me the word is gonna row me
Genyuska avatar

Genyuska

August 24, 2019 at 07:34 PM

I ain't the sharpest tool in the shed...
furos1 avatar

furos1

August 24, 2019 at 07:49 PM

hello

Duva9999 avatar

Duva9999

August 24, 2019 at 07:55 PM

Nice post thank you bro:)

Sia20068 avatar

Sia20068

August 25, 2019 at 07:26 AM

Oh gosh now i remember that i have a shrek game for ps2 xd
MujdeiCuUlei avatar

MujdeiCuUlei

August 25, 2019 at 08:42 AM

lol I didn't even know it existed


enrico156 avatar

enrico156

August 25, 2019 at 06:50 PM

Som BODY 1c told me
Miyaw avatar

Miyaw

August 25, 2019 at 07:31 PM

ready oll awy
Miyaw avatar

Miyaw

August 25, 2019 at 07:31 PM

haklısın knk dogru
