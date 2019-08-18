BURGER CUBE
Why is the roblox community so toxic?

diablospirit avatar

diablospirit

August 18, 2019 at 02:35 PM

Some much toxicity
thanhtungle1235 avatar

thanhtungle1235

August 18, 2019 at 04:29 PM

i dont thing so
krestige avatar

krestige

August 18, 2019 at 09:24 PM

minecraft ps4 pvp couminty is toxic
Jomielle64 avatar

Jomielle64

August 19, 2019 at 11:24 AM

I don't know if there's an answer to that, but I think it's the experience in the real world.
RainbowSlayer avatar

RainbowSlayer

August 19, 2019 at 04:06 PM

Most of ROBLOX players is kids! Roblox is a platform for all ages, and kids will play it too!

taigercat avatar

taigercat

August 19, 2019 at 09:48 PM

Cxcx
JuliaSmile2015 avatar

JuliaSmile2015

August 20, 2019 at 12:28 PM

I dunno
Maybe because there's a lot of kids in that game?
max_nyack avatar

max_nyack

August 20, 2019 at 01:33 PM

I DIDNT SEE IT ALREADY may cuz i play not so kiddy games?

max_nyack avatar

max_nyack

August 20, 2019 at 01:34 PM

im just exping

Green193 avatar

Green193

August 20, 2019 at 03:04 PM

expect a lot of kids to get toxic to other kids
relul avatar

relul

August 20, 2019 at 09:07 PM

Given the age of the majority of people who play the game, it's to be expected. Luckily with the ridiculous censorship on the games and site, the toxicity of some people end up becoming humorous (as in watching them try to jump through hoops so to speak in order to say a certain word).
darianna_say1 avatar

darianna_say1

August 20, 2019 at 09:47 PM

Maybe because there are many kids
Nastiuha avatar

Nastiuha

August 20, 2019 at 10:11 PM

уркто круто ага
Phoenix_1239 avatar

Phoenix_1239

August 21, 2019 at 01:49 AM

well cuz roblox is mostly played by kids
ded_522 avatar

ded_522

August 23, 2019 at 08:52 PM

.‫‫‫‫‫‫‫‫‫‫‫‫‫‫‫‫‫‫‫‫‫‫‫‫‫‫‫
