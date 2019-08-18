Rain

(Discover Gamehag)how to level up fast in gamehag

Lexture avatar

Lexture

August 18, 2019 at 10:57 AM

1 Play games. Choose the game that interests you and play itfor free. 2 Complete the tasks. Every game has some tasks for which you will receive Soul Gems. 3 Receive rewards. You can exchange your Soul Gems for Steam Wallet top-ups, game keys, CS:GO Skins and other rewards.
carabetchi_nicolae avatar

carabetchi_nicolae

August 18, 2019 at 11:34 AM

mata-o siuta de tot
Troll_Boss_ avatar

Troll_Boss_

August 18, 2019 at 12:05 PM

just spam in the comments lol
supz_lee avatar

supz_lee

August 18, 2019 at 01:10 PM

PLease don't spam in the comments, your XP wil get removed and it's just clogging up the thread
therealelizabeth avatar

therealelizabeth

August 18, 2019 at 03:51 PM

Does receiveing rewards gives u xp? Seriously?
Lexture avatar

Lexture

August 18, 2019 at 05:10 PM

no with XP yu can by rewads dude.
Lexture avatar

Lexture

August 18, 2019 at 05:11 PM

does any one has a promblem i can solve it.

_collectskinscom1 avatar

_collectskinscom1

August 18, 2019 at 05:11 PM

it feels like i get xp very slowly
Lexture avatar

Lexture

August 18, 2019 at 05:12 PM

you can write forums
Lexture avatar

Lexture

August 18, 2019 at 05:13 PM

but if you are at level 3 then it goes very slowly
ekmanoboy96A avatar

ekmanoboy96A

August 18, 2019 at 05:14 PM

complete the task,can up you level more faster

Lexture avatar

Lexture

August 18, 2019 at 05:16 PM

yes.Completing task can give you alot of XP tr it dude
DanaBarbarah avatar

DanaBarbarah

August 18, 2019 at 05:26 PM

Play more games. Get more xp and gems.
lens1910 avatar

lens1910

August 20, 2019 at 07:25 PM

lens1909 avatar

lens1909

August 20, 2019 at 07:27 PM

