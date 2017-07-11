Best gane ever

What level are you and do you like the game my name smoky
i like that game:punch_tone5:
that game is good but the vehicle spotting thing is really bad like i can get shot and dont know where the enemy is
is it though, should i really spend my time on it?
ZZZZZzzzzz have you a code pls
Guys, can't receive the verification email after subscribing, someone has the same problem?
the best game in your live
World of thanks is a best game at a no cost.In short is a best game free
the game has a lot in it but getting to higher tiers takes forever
is god if ju chose a god tank end got tem:slight_smile:
dasdkajslfjljdfljlkjglkjdljglkjadjlajglkjalkdjglkjadlgjladjglkad
Wot worked better for me than War Thunder.