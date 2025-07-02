What are armor trims in Minecraft and how do they work?

Armor trims are cosmetic patterns you can add to armor using a smithing table and specific templates.
They don’t affect stats but let you personalize your gear with dozens of combinations.
Each template gives a unique look and can be dyed with different materials like redstone or emerald.
You’ll need to find templates in structures like bastions, strongholds, or woodland mansions.
Armor trims help players express style in multiplayer or roleplay builds.
They’re also a fun collectible goal alongside tools and enchants.
Some players try to match their base or banners using trim themes.