What are armor trims in Minecraft and how do they work?

Shado_owKnig Armor trims are cosmetic patterns you can add to armor using a smithing table and specific templates.

FireKnight23 They don’t affect stats but let you personalize your gear with dozens of combinations.

SkyRay17 Each template gives a unique look and can be dyed with different materials like redstone or emerald.

GoosePants54 You’ll need to find templates in structures like bastions, strongholds, or woodland mansions.

ShadowKnight Armor trims help players express style in multiplayer or roleplay builds.

Quick42043 They’re also a fun collectible goal alongside tools and enchants.