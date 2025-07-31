What do we know about map Deadlock in Valorant?

Sh_owSeer Deadlock is a compact urban arena set in Istanbul under a collapsing metro station.

FireBorn9 It is tight‑quarters with high wall peek angles thanks to debris and construction beams.

LunaJet4_naJ The environment’s new lighting plays with indoor/outdoor vision blurring during thunderstorms.

WaffleMoo Site A leans defender heavy with layered choke smokes covering utility pushes.

ProXx22 Spike plant zones include a small mid‑terrace used for edge‑retakes.

EpicBeast52 Riot added new audio queues for metro cars to inform map rotations.