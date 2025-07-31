GemEarn

What do we know about map Deadlock in Valorant?

Sh_owSeer avatar

Sh_owSeer

July 31, 2025 at 01:42 PM

Deadlock is a compact urban arena set in Istanbul under a collapsing metro station.
FireBorn9 avatar

FireBorn9

August 1, 2025 at 04:28 AM

It is tight‑quarters with high wall peek angles thanks to debris and construction beams.
LunaJet4_naJ avatar

LunaJet4_naJ

August 2, 2025 at 06:14 AM

The environment’s new lighting plays with indoor/outdoor vision blurring during thunderstorms.
WaffleMoo avatar

WaffleMoo

August 2, 2025 at 11:23 PM

Site A leans defender heavy with layered choke smokes covering utility pushes.
ProXx22 avatar

ProXx22

August 3, 2025 at 10:23 AM

Spike plant zones include a small mid‑terrace used for edge‑retakes.
EpicBeast52 avatar

EpicBeast52

August 4, 2025 at 01:07 AM

Riot added new audio queues for metro cars to inform map rotations.
Pro_33751 avatar

Pro_33751

August 4, 2025 at 09:08 AM

Pro teams will likely run triple‑smoke setups once bind‑like meta patterns get replicated for Deadlock.

