What do we know about map Deadlock in Valorant?

Deadlock is a compact urban arena set in Istanbul under a collapsing metro station.
It is tight‑quarters with high wall peek angles thanks to debris and construction beams.
The environment’s new lighting plays with indoor/outdoor vision blurring during thunderstorms.
Site A leans defender heavy with layered choke smokes covering utility pushes.
Spike plant zones include a small mid‑terrace used for edge‑retakes.
Riot added new audio queues for metro cars to inform map rotations.
Pro teams will likely run triple‑smoke setups once bind‑like meta patterns get replicated for Deadlock.