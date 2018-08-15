Yakuza 0 - An HOn

Yakuza 0 was originally a console exclusive game and that was for the Playstation 3 first but then it was remastered for the Playstation 4 and just this August, they have decided to port it for the PC which made a lot of people happy, myself included.I can say that the game is underrated and even it's price. The price of the said game here was around $14 when it was available for pre-order. I've been waiting for this port so that's why I pre-ordered it even if it's a gamer sin to pre-order games as they say because it may bring disappointment. The pre-order came with bonuses such as wallpapers, steam avatars, and a digital manga. I could've wished for a soundtrack but I guess I may be asking too much for the price so I guess it is well worth it.The game is a beat-em-up type of game that let's you feel like an absolute powerful character but you really aren't because in this game, you are not given the ability to kill civilians, ride cars, and make chaos in the city. I guess this was a great decision of the developers because there are other games like Grand Theft Auto wherein you can basically do whatever you want but it that way, I feel that the character isn't much of a human anymore.Throughout the course of my gameplay, I had played this game on a very low end pc that has a specifications of a quad-core Celeron, 4gb of ram, and Intel HD Graphics. They really did a great job of optimizing this game for the pc because I get a framerate of 18-30FPS even though I was expecting that this pc cannot run it. I'm honestly surprised.Now this, this is my favorite part of the entire game. The fighting animations are so fluid and optimized that this is one of those games that gave me a great experience. My least favorite part is where you just run around the city finding someone or something but it is still decent because you get to see the beautiful environment of Kamurocho.It's really amazing to think that my potato computer can run this game at acceptable and playable framerates.On a stance, I'm still halfway through the game and I haven't got the time to continue playing it because of tasks and other stuff. But so far it is really well worth your money if you are planning on getting this game. It is said that Yakuza 0 is the best in the series so you might as well grab this because the sequel, Yakuza Kiwami, is already being ported for the PC. If I were to rate this game out of 10, I would give it a 8.7/10.Thank you for taking for time in reading this article and insight of mine about this game. I just want to spread out that more gamers should give this game a shot because this is honestly one of the most unique game I have ever played. Have a great day ahead!