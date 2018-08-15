Rain

Gem1

unranked rank iconabdelhay 31: 1f1e9-1f1ff emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: during easter weekend?
novice rank iconhanfred: guess it hasnt been progressed yet?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: why?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: redemption is pending from 3 days
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
EarnNewsThis game is over in Korea ?
By: Gamehag on August 15, 2018
(11 ratings)
This game is over in Korea ?

This game is over in Korea ?

Since Nexon ended its love affair with Dota 2 in Korea nearly two years ago, the title of Valve's pet has died out entirely in this country.

In the past week, perhaps all the attention of eSports fans in Korea has been towards their favorite League of Legend teams who are competing in the World Final 2017 tournament. At the same time, a Dota 2 team with all Korean members competed in the Minor PGL Open Bucharest 2017 tournament. Although not able to reach the finals, Immortals actually left. A small footprint in the community of viewers Dota 2 with tigers plays recalling the right image that MVP. Phoenix has shown at TI 5 to excel in the Top 8.

2015 will probably be an unforgettable year for boys MVP. Phoenix when they reached the top 8 of TI but then also a series of tragedies with these talented players. In November 2015, Nexon decided to end the love affair with DotA 2 in Korea when not decided to extend the distribution agreement of Valve game in Korea. The reason given is that after 2 years of trying to organize quite a lot of Dota 2 tournaments as well as relatively big marketing campaigns, the number of Dota 2 players in Korea still accounts for only a fraction too small. with other online gaming community, let alone compete with League of Legend. Shortly thereafter, the Korean eSports organization MVP also decided to stop investing in Dota 2 and MVP. Phoenix had completely disbanded, each with a different team. Recently, five South Korean guys have decided to reunite and organize eSports of America Immortals have decided to invest in these talented players.

Recently in an interview with Cybersport, the sharing of two members' MP 'and Dubu' made many people feel sad with the situation of Dota 2 in Korea today.

Dota 2 is almost non-existent in Korea when most people choose StarCraft or League of Legend, PUBG ...

Since Valve decided to shut down Server Dota 2 in Korea, we are probably the last Guardians and there are only a few hundred Dota 2 players. There are still a few Dota 2 Tier 3 players in there. Korea but I think they are not ready to switch to professional competition ...

Maybe if one day Korean Dota 2 gamers are competing in the Immortals shirt of retirement, Kim Chi country will be considered completely lost in the professional arena when there is no one to approach and follow. chase this subject

But the Dota 2 International The 8th tournament officially broke the $ 20m mark.
Accordingly, at the same 64th day of the Battle Pass sale, TI's predecessor's prize money is still more than $ 500,000 ($ 20,443,041 compared to $ 20,013,550) than the TI8 tournament's prize money. The pace of the TI 8 is not as high as it used to be at this point in the years before, the International League prize money has dropped a long way from TI ($ 2 million more than TI's. TI 6, TI 6 more than $ 3 million compared to the previous TI 5).

