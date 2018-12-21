XCOM 2 - review.

If you are an experienced XCOM employee and have fought aliens more than once, then I have bad news. The Earth eventually capitulated and people submitted to the invaders from space ... But do not despair! Even twenty years later, the resistance continues to fight - and in your power to contribute to the liberation of the native planet. In all previous games of the X-COM series, our team fought a war against a full-scale alien invasion. In XCOM 2, we essentially play the role of partisans engaged in clandestine activities and subversive actions. At first, such a change saddened me, but it turned out to be in vain. There was a change of scenery, but the difference in the gameplay almost did not affect. It's all the same turn-based action movie with interesting tactical battles. We are still developing our base and team, conducting scientific research, and landing in dangerous places. The difficulty is added by the fact that initiative and time are now on the side of the enemy.The genre of the XCOM game is quite specific. In this series, a huge number of games, including amateur ones, were created, but many of them turned out to be unsuccessful, especially due to the inconvenient and false understanding of the interface. But exactly XCOM 2 seemed to me one of the most successful projects, so I will explain what features and innovations I paid special attention to during the walkthrough. For the first time, we are not engaged in building bases on the surface of the planet, but we have a single, but mobile, floating fortress! In general, I liked the construction interface - quite visual and convenient. It was interesting to be engaged in arranging the ship, creating new compartments. The controls are simple and easy to master, but there are also some minor flaws - in my opinion, the menu is not very logical and you have to make extra clicks.In XCOM games, I always liked the opportunity to create my own team. And in this part of the possibilities for the uniqueization of each fighter is truly a lot: appearance, character, biography, equipment, rare armor. The development of skills is also successfully implemented - all skills really affect the battle, you can form fighters under your personal tactics. As a result, to the painstakingly created characters you become so attached that you have to go through each mission very carefully. For sure, no one died or even received serious injuries. Quite a variety of game events, open world and freedom of action. In general, many similar missions, but not one completely repetitive. Research new technologies and the creation of experimental weapons. Guerrilla attacks and reflection of punitive raids of aliens. Detection of mysterious places and search for artifacts in various locations. There is something to do! Of course, all these tasks end up being fed up. But it happens even a little later than in the previous parts. There was a continuous race with time - both in battles and on the global map. In the missions themselves there are often tasks, when it is necessary, for example, to have time to neutralize a bomb in 8 moves. And on the global map above us, the mysterious threat of "Avatar" - the mysterious project of aliens, designed to completely destroy humanity - is constantly oppressing us. In order to slow down the completion of Avatar, one has to make raids on the enemy's secret objects, in the meantime preparing for a decisive battle.The plot seemed a weak point of the game. At the same time, there are really interesting individual missions with a fascinating history, but the whole plot is not impressive in general. No intrigue. And this is despite the fact that in the previous parts the atmosphere and mystery were always at the heart of everything! Even the mysterious "Avatar" does not attract much attention. Therefore, the interest of the passage is mainly supported by the gameplay itself: the constant development of technology, the formation of the detachment, construction. I liked the changes in the mechanics of the battles at the same time, and no. On the one hand, it has become more dynamic and colorful. In addition, shelters and destructible objects are perfectly implemented. It became much more interesting to conduct battles in a vertical plane. There was even a simple stealth. But at the same time lost tactics. The outcome of the battle is now basically decided by the coolness of the cannons and armor. It became not so important to calculate the opponent's moves and look for workarounds.There are problems on the technical side, met with a couple of unpleasant bugs. Especially annoying incomprehensible problems with optimization. And the game itself seems to be working fine and the graphics are at a good level. But during the battles every now and then there were strange pauses - when the next message came from the command, or when new enemies were discovered. At the same time, such moments are generally superfluous and are only an annoying obstacle - it would be better to eliminate them altogether.As you can see, at every point there are both advantages and explicit comments on the quality of the game. But even despite some annoying flaws, XCOM 2 is still one of the most successful parts. And therefore, with a clear conscience, I put the four. And I recommend this game, including those who are completely unfamiliar with the XCOM series of games. After all, this part will be the easiest to learn and understand for beginners.