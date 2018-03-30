Why is Fortnite Battle Royale so successful?
Fortnite Battle Royale has attained a player base of over 45 million players , 3 million of which are concurrent , effectively becoming the most popular battle royale game on the market.
So how did Epic Games manage to muster such a large player base in such a small amount of time?It's free!
Fortnite Battle Royale is completely free, only charging money for cosmetic in-game items. This means that the game can attract a wide audience that are looking for a free battle royale alternative to other games, such as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds which costs about $30. This can be seen as Fortnite Battle Royale has managed to overtake PUBG as the new most popular battle royale.
It's unique!
Fortnite Battle Royale isn't just another cheap PUBG knock-off. The game manages to introduce many new and unique mechanics that help to make it stand out from the crowd. One of those new mechanics is the building system that allows players to use resources that they have looted from the map, to construct shelter on the fly - a feature never seen before in any battle royale game. The game also offers a fully destructable environment, squad and duo game modes and fast gameplay to help it stand out from the other battle royale games.
It's beautiful!
Fortnite Battle Royale has a beutiful and alluring art style. The cartoonish graphics help to make it appeal to a wider audience ranging from children to even the elderly. This helps to boost the games's player base and ultimately its popularity, while other games such as PUBG suffer from having realistic visuals with blood that make it hard to appeal to a wide audience.
It's fast!
While other battle royale games can have slow and boring gameplay, Fortnite Battle Royale manges to deliver a fast action packed experience. The game manages to achieve this by having a smaller map which helps to force players to engage in combat faster. This makes matches last for a shorter amount of time leading to the player playing more and more.
It's easy to run!
Unlike some other games, Fortnite Battle Royale dosnt require a Nasa computer to run. This allows many people who perhaps don't have a very good gaming rig to play the game with decent performance, leading to an overall bigger player base.
It's on every platform!
While some games stick to only the PC or console market, Fortnite battle Royale managed to release not only on both PC's and console's, but also on the mobile market. This means that even if players don't have a console or a PC to play the game on, they can still play on their mobile phones. This also helps to increase that game's popularity and player base.
Conclusion
It is a combination of many factors such as the price, performance, avilability, art style and gameplay mechanics that helped Fortnite battle Royale to rise in popularity and become the number one battle royale game on the market.