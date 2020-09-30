Why I think Tower Battles Roblox is Overrated.

葉航
葉航
Gem7
葉航
葉航
Gem7
هاكرز هاكرز
هاكرز هاكرز
Gem12
kadovuraggg
kadovuraggg
Gem28
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem22
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem20
string_nolr510
string_nolr510
Gem35
葉航
葉航
Gem50
葉航
葉航
Gem20
Kimberly Kelley
Kimberly Kelley
Gem170
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem560
Visionary
Visionary
Gem448
Ahmed Gamal
Ahmed Gamal
Gem8
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem754
xXIts StixzXx
xXIts StixzXx
Gem839
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Gem24
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem10
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem154
Joshua Manikam
Joshua Manikam
Gem24
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem10
Rain

Gem1

unranked rank iconabdelhay 31: 1f1e9-1f1ff emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: during easter weekend?
novice rank iconhanfred: guess it hasnt been progressed yet?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: why?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: redemption is pending from 3 days
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
Sign in to start chatting

40

0/160

EarnNewsWhy I think Tower Battles Roblox is Overrated.
By: Gamehag on September 30, 2020
(2144 ratings)
Why I think Tower Battles Roblox is Overrated.

Why I think Tower Battles Roblox is Overrated.


    Hi everybody! Today, I am going to write an article about why I think Tower Battles is overrated, because I have seen in communication applications like Discord, I have heard people saying that Tower Battles is bad and stuff. I hope you guys do not think the same way! Well what is Tower Battles? It is basically a Roblox Game created by Planet3arth. It is Tower Defence game.

Since Tower Defence Simulator has gone popular, I have heard many people say that Tower Battles is a boring game, but I disagree. The creator of this game often hosts events to get new, exclusive towers, so I will never get bored of this game. this game is different from most other Tower Defence games, which do not let you use all your towers. You have to unlock towers using Credits, which are earned for playing each round, and the creator have made a very interesting rule to let the game be fair: If you leave your team mates in the middle of the game, you will lose 50 Credits. HyrnqBD6kZrFCNPlvcV4GV33vTlIQj.jpg


    Like other Tower Defence games, each tower has a Starting Cost, how far the tower can see ( The range ) and other of its unique abilities. This game also allows you to upgrade your towers to Level 5, which is very different from most other tower defence games. This game also have many different stages, made by other real players and not entirely by the creator. I know some of you have played Tower Defence Simulator in Roblox and yes, that is fun too! The creator of Tower Battles have also make some zombies able attack and stun the towers and I think that is very creative! The Planet3arth has also organised tournaments to get very exclusive towers for the public to join. I am very sure Planet3arth has spent alot of hardwork in coding this game and I really think it is overrated. If you have not tried this game, try it out! For people that play Tower Defence Simulator, this game is great for you to try out too!


pEzE8g14VmmQF0XBiVCA5uN8ThHhls.jpg

( What is good )Pros: 
    What I have noticed is there are barely any hackers, as there is no point hacking Tower Battles, and people in the same team can work in unity and come up with different ways to defeat the enemy team. The animation of the towers and the zombies are very good ( in my opinion ) and the creator have made the game not too hard. 

HjTPgSipT5rwUbMGmsyIbU6v4wd9oj.jpg
( Bad things )Cons:
    The creator KEEPS ON nerfing ( making the tower worse ) towers and making the tower upgrades more expensive every update. You also cannot choose the difficulty of the level, despite being able to choose the stage. When I am unlucky, after I beat the Void ( The final boss ) I will get to Wave 00000 ( 1% chance I think ) and its is very annoying! The stage is practically too hard for me to beat and even if I beat it I will not get extra credits for winning, except for the normal 150 Credits for winning the game.



Go ahead and write a comment!
Please do not:
-Write hate comments
-Swear
-Try not to talk out of topic

    Note: What I think about Tower Battles and Tower Defence Simulator is just an opinion. No hate too. ( Source of the pictures: Tower Battles & Google )

Thank you!

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy