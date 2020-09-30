Why I think Tower Battles Roblox is Overrated.



Hi everybody! Today, I am going to write an article about why I think Tower Battles is overrated, because I have seen in communication applications like Discord, I have heard people saying that Tower Battles is bad and stuff. I hope you guys do not think the same way! Well what is Tower Battles? It is basically a Roblox Game created by Planet3arth. It is Tower Defence game.

What I think about Tower Battles and Tower Defence Simulator is just an opinion. No hate too.

Since Tower Defence Simulator has gone popular, I have heard many people say thatis a boring game, but I disagree. The creator of this game often hosts events to get new, exclusive towers, so I will never get bored of this game. this game is different from most other, which do not let you use all your towers. You have to unlock towers using, which are earned for playing each round, and the creator have made a very interesting rule to let the game be fair: If you, you will lose 50 Credits.Like other Tower Defence games, each tower has a, how far the tower can see ( The) and other of its unique abilities. This game also allows you to upgrade your towers to Level 5, which is very different from most other. This game also have many different stages, made by other real players and not entirely by the creator. I know some of you have playedinand yes, that is fun too! The creator of Tower Battles have also make some zombies able attack and stun the towers and I think that is very creative! Thehas also organisedto get very exclusive towers for the public to join. I am very sure Planet3arth has spent alot of hardwork in coding this game and I really think it is overrated. If you have not tried this game, try it out! For people that play, this game is great for you to try out too!( What is good )Pros:What I have noticed is there are barely any hackers, as there is no point hacking Tower Battles, and people in the same team can work in unity and come up with different ways to defeat the enemy team. The animation of the towers and the zombies are very good ( in my opinion ) and the creator have made the game not too hard.( Bad things )Cons:The creatornerfing ( making the tower worse ) towers and making the tower upgrades more expensive every update. You also cannot choose the difficulty of the level, despite being able to choose the stage. When I am unlucky, after I beat the( The final boss ) I will get to( 1% chance I think ) and its is! The stage is practically too hard for me to beat and even if I beat it I will not get extra credits for winning, except for the normalfor winning the game.Go ahead and write a comment!Please do not:-Write hate comments-Swear-Try not to talk out of topicNote:( Source of the pictures: Tower Battles & Google )